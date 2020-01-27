Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 11: Adobe’s NEW Premiere Pro “Productions” Group Edit Feature, Sony FX9 and Canon C500 Mark II Reviews!

Your Weekly Industry News Rundown

January 27, 2020

PVC Podcast 11, Adobe Premiere Pro, C500 Mark II, Sony FX9 reviews

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Welcome back! This week we have a bit of a different podcast. In the first half of this episode Scott talks with Van Bedient, Adobes senior business development manager, about the soon to be available group editing feature for Premiere Pro. In the second half, Damian talks with PVC contributor and camera reviewer Brian Hallett about his thoughts on the Sony FX9 and the Canon C500 Mark II. Listen to the full podcast below:

You can also learn more about the topics covered in the podcast here:

“Productions: a new workflow coming to Adobe Premiere Pro” by Scott Simmons

“A Look At The New Full-Frame Sony FX9: A Camera Review” by Brian Hallett

C500 Mark II Unboxing Video by Kenny McMillan

The PVC Podcast is available on AppleAnchorSpotify, Google Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.


Shared Storage for Small to Medium Post

A Whole Bunch of 2020 Sundance Films Used Blackmagic Design

