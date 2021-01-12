Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 31: Doing it all – “Monsters of Man” Director Mark Toia on Self-Distribution and Financing Your Film

January 12, 2021
On todays episode of the PVC podcast, guest hosts Matt Jeppsen and Dean Friske chat with director Mark Toia about the making of his killer robot debut feature “Monsters of Man.” Matt and Dean talk with Mark about how he created the slick sci-fi thriller, and the challenges in self-financing and self-distributing the film. Enjoy the episode:

“Monsters of Man” is now available to rent on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV and more. You can also watch the trailer here:

The PVC Podcast is available on AppleAnchorSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.

