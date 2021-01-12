On todays episode of the PVC podcast, guest hosts Matt Jeppsen and Dean Friske chat with director Mark Toia about the making of his killer robot debut feature “Monsters of Man.” Matt and Dean talk with Mark about how he created the slick sci-fi thriller, and the challenges in self-financing and self-distributing the film. Enjoy the episode:

“Monsters of Man” is now available to rent on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV and more. You can also watch the trailer here:

The PVC Podcast is available on Apple, Anchor, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.