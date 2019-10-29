NAB Show

PVC Podcast Eps 3: NAB New York Wrap-Up, Using The Blackmagic Keyboard, Viewing Films at 60fps & More!

Our Weekly-ish Wrap-Up Of The Top Stories

Profile Picture Filmtools October 29, 2019

PVC Podcast eps 3 NAB NYC, Blackmagic Keyboard, 60fps film watching and more

Join Scott and Damian as they chat about the pros and cons of attending NAB New York, using the $999 Blackmagic Keyboard, viewing films like “Gemini Man” at 60fps and more. Full episode below:

Make sure to listen to the above episode for a special discount code on products when shopping on Filmtools.com!

The ProVideo Coalition Podcast is available on AnchorSpotify, Google Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Loupedeck Creative Tool: now there is a Loupedeck for everyone!

ART OF THE CUT with Billy Fox, ACE on editing “Dolemite is my Name”

Profile Picture
Filmtools
editor

You Might Also Like

Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 19 (w/ “Dolemite Is My Name” Editor Billy Fox, ACE)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...
My first time at NAB Show New York
Post Production

My first time at NAB Show New York

Last week was my first ever trip to New York City for NAB Show...
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 17 (w/ “Gemini Man” Editor Tim Squyres, ACE)
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 17 (w/ “Gemini Man” Editor Tim Squyres, ACE)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...
ProVideo Coalition Podcast Eps 2: CineGear ATL, Deluxe Bankruptcy, Catalina Update & More
Podcasts

ProVideo Coalition Podcast Eps 2: CineGear ATL, Deluxe Bankruptcy, Catalina Update & More

                    Provideo Coalition Podcast episode...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of