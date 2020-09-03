Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 22: Remote Editing In The Time Of COVID. Whats Changed, What Hasn’t & Where Are We Now?

Join Scott, Michael Kammes and Zeke Margolis for their conversation on remote editing during COVID!

September 3, 2020
In this episode of the PVC Podcast Scott sits down, once again, with Michael Kammes (https://5thingsseries.com) to talk about remote editorial. They are joined this time by Zeke Margolis (https://www.linkedin.com/in/zekemargolis/) of Melrose Mac. This second talk on remote editing comes just over 5 months after the first discussion (check out eps 15 for that conversation), a time when many editors were suddenly dropped into the deep end of remote editing and working from home. They discuss what has changed in remote editing, what hasn’t and where we are now. Enjoy the episode!

The PVC Podcast is available on AppleAnchorSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.

Guest Bios:

Michael Kammes

Zeke Margolis

