In this episode of the PVC Podcast Scott sits down, once again, with Michael Kammes (https://5thingsseries.com) to talk about remote editorial. They are joined this time by Zeke Margolis (https://www.linkedin.com/in/zekemargolis/) of Melrose Mac. This second talk on remote editing comes just over 5 months after the first discussion (check out eps 15 for that conversation), a time when many editors were suddenly dropped into the deep end of remote editing and working from home. They discuss what has changed in remote editing, what hasn’t and where we are now. Enjoy the episode!

Guest Bios:

Michael Kammes

Zeke Margolis