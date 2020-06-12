Join Scott, Woody Woodhall and Lawrence Everson for their discussion of the complex world of audio.

If you’re looking for a masterclass on audio this podcast is for you! Today Scott, Woody Woodhall and Lawrence Everson break down best practices for audio from capture to post. Enjoy the episode!

The PVC Podcast is available on Apple, Anchor, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.

Guest Bios:

Woody Woodhall:

https://www.provideocoalition.com/author/wwoodhall/

https://alliedpost.com

https://lappg.com

Lawrence Everson:

http://www.lawrenceeverson.com