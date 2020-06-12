Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 19: All Things Audio

PVC Podcast 19, All Things Audio

Join Scott, Woody Woodhall and Lawrence Everson for their discussion of the complex world of audio.

Profile Picture
Filmtools
June 12, 2020
Comment

PVC Podcast 19, All Things Audio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If you’re looking for a masterclass on audio this podcast is for you! Today Scott, Woody Woodhall and Lawrence Everson break down best practices for audio from capture to post. Enjoy the episode!

The PVC Podcast is available on AppleAnchorSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.

Guest Bios:

Woody Woodhall:
https://www.provideocoalition.com/author/wwoodhall/
https://alliedpost.com
https://lappg.com

Lawrence Everson:
http://www.lawrenceeverson.com

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

You Might Also Like