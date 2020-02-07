Join Damian, Scott and Gary this week as they talk about some of the latest news in the industry. Hear the guys thoughts on the recently reveled RED Komodo drawings, Scotts Loupedeck review, the possibility of a “Pro” mode in OS X and more! Listen to the full episode below:

Read more about the stories talked about in the podcast here:

Loupedeck Review (Part 1, Part 2) By Scott Simmons

RED Komodo Revealed By Jose Antunes

