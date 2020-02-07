fbpx
Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 12: RED Komodo Revealed, Loupedeck Review, Possible “Pro” Mode In OS X & More!

Your (Almost) Weekly Industry News Rundown

Profile Picture Filmtools February 07, 2020

RED Komodo, Loupedeck, OS X Pro PVC podcast eps 12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Join Damian, Scott and Gary this week as they talk about some of the latest news in the industry. Hear the guys thoughts on the recently reveled RED Komodo drawings, Scotts Loupedeck review, the possibility of a “Pro” mode in OS X and more! Listen to the full episode below:

Read more about the stories talked about in the podcast here:

Loupedeck Review (Part 1, Part 2) By Scott Simmons

RED Komodo Revealed By Jose Antunes

The PVC Podcast is available on AppleAnchorSpotify, Google Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Panasonic Lumix S1H: rent this cinema production camera for $99/week

Profile Picture
Filmtools
editor

You Might Also Like

Voices From Sundance: “Spree” Editor Benjamin Moses Smith
Podcasts

Voices From Sundance: “Spree” Editor Benjamin Moses Smith

                Welcome to a special podcast series...
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 32 (“Coup 53” Editor Walter Murch, ACE)
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 32 (“Coup 53” Editor Walter Murch, ACE)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...
PVC Podcast Eps 11: Adobe’s NEW Premiere Pro “Productions” Group Edit Feature, Sony FX9 and Canon C500 Mark II Reviews!
Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 11: Adobe’s NEW Premiere Pro “Productions” Group Edit Feature, Sony FX9 and Canon C500 Mark II Reviews!

                      Welcome back! This...
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 31 (w/ “Jojo Rabbit” Editor Tom Eagles)
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 31 (w/ “Jojo Rabbit” Editor Tom Eagles)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...
Subscribe