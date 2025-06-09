A seamless workflow is essential for today’s content creators and production pros, especially when they’re working remotely. Delays in data transfer and storage can hinder creativity and eat up valuable time. Lexar has always recognized this challenge, and to celebrate their 30th anniversary, the company showcased two products at Cine Gear 2025 specifically designed to tackle these issues.

Individually, the Lexar Professional Workflow Go Portable SSD with Hub and the Lexar Armor Gold SDXC UHS-II Card can create workflow efficiencies on multiple levels. Together, they form a formidable duo for capturing, transferring, and managing your content no matter the size or type of your project.

Lexar Professional Workflow Go Becomes a Hub for Workflows

The Lexar Professional Workflow Go Portable SSD with Hub is much more than just a portable solid-state drive. This future-forward product was designed to serve as a centralized hub to streamline on-the-go workflows. It does so by combining the speed and reliability of an NVMe SSD with the convenience of an integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2 hub.

The Workflow Go is built for speed and efficiency, offering read/write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. This means you can quickly transfer large photo and video files, drastically cutting down on wait times and keeping your creative momentum flowing. Beyond just fast storage, it features an integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2 Hub with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. This allows you to simultaneously connect and charge multiple devices like cameras, card readers, tablets, and laptops, eliminating the need for extra dongles and keeping your workspace organized.

With storage capacities up to 2TB, the Workflow Go provides plenty of room to back up your footage, store project files, or even work directly from the drive. Its rugged and portable design ensures it can withstand the rigors of travel, fitting easily into your camera bag or backpack. Plus, with Lexar DataShield Security Software, your sensitive files are protected with advanced AES 256-bit encryption, giving you peace of mind.

Whether you’re offloading footage after a shoot in the Olympic National Forest or managing project files from a coffee shop, the Workflow Go simplifies connectivity and accelerates data transfer, streamlining processes and clearing both your workspace and mindspace. Fully customizable and daisy-chainable, the product gives DITs and filmmakers the flexibility to scale their setup as needed.

Lexar Armor Gold SDXC UHS-II Card Allows You to Store Data with Confidence

To truly maximize your workflow, you need a memory card that can keep pace with your high-performance cameras. The Lexar Armor Gold SDXC UHS-II Card is engineered for professionals who demand exceptional speed, reliability, and durability.

With V60 video speed class ratings, it ensures minimum sustained write speeds of 60MB/s, guaranteeing smooth and uninterrupted recording of 4K videos and beyond. When it’s time to offload your footage, you’ll appreciate its impressive read speeds of up to 280MB/s, significantly accelerating transfers to your Workflow Go or other storage devices. This card also comes in high storage capacities, providing ample space to capture extended shooting sessions without constantly needing to swap cards.

True to its “Armor,” this card is exceptional durable. It’s designed to withstand the elements, being waterproof, temperature-proof, shockproof, vibration-proof, and X-ray-proof, offering crucial protection for your valuable footage and photos, even in challenging shooting conditions. While optimized for UHS-II devices, the Armor Gold card also offers backward compatibility with UHS-I cameras and readers, providing versatility across your existing equipment. Plus, Lexar stands behind its quality and reliability with a limited lifetime warranty, giving you added assurance for your investment.

The Perfect Partnership for a Seamless Creative Process

The Lexar Professional Workflow Go Portable SSD with Hub and the Lexar Armor Gold SDXC UHS-II Card are designed to work seamlessly together, creating a powerful ecosystem for content creators. This combination eliminates frustrating bottlenecks, streamlines your workflow, and empowers you to spend less time managing data and more time creating.