At Cine Gear 2025, Saramonic captured the attention of filmmakers and creative professionals looking to make location sound recording easier and more reliable with the K9 UHF Microphone system and the Time Code Neo. Renowned for delivering products that balance high performance with user-friendliness, Saramonic’s new offerings are poised to provide professional-grade time code sync and wireless audio solutions. These systems are ideal for a wide range of professionals, including independent filmmakers, documentary crews, and sound mixers working in dynamic production environments.

The Saramonic K9 is a UHF (Ultra High Frequency) wireless microphone system, a technology celebrated for its stable signal transmission and reduced interference compared to other wireless protocols. It’s the first UHF dual-channel system with a top-down display, ideal for soundbags as it eliminates the need to tilt gear to check levels. For $999, it comes with two durable transmitters, a receiver, IP67-rated waterproof lavalier microphones, color-coded accessories, and Kevlar-reinforced cables

At it’s core, the K9 system is engineered to capture crystal-clear audio. Utilizing UHF technology, it provides a reliable connection between the transmitter and the receiver, minimizing dropouts and delivering pristine sound. This is crucial for interviews, vlogging, live performances, and any scenario where audio quality directly impacts the final product.

While specific features can vary slightly depending on the exact K9 model configuration, common highlights include multiple channel options. The ability to select from numerous UHF channels is a significant advantage, allowing users to find a clear frequency and avoid interference from other wireless devices. This flexibility is vital in multi-microphone setups or crowded RF environments. The Saramonic K9 operates within a specific frequency range, and while the exact range can vary by regional regulations (such as within the United States versus the EU), it’s generally designed to offer a wide selection of interference-free channels.

Wireless freedom is key for many professionals, and the K9 system typically boasts a substantial operating range, enabling presenters, performers, or interviewers to move freely without compromising audio fidelity. Additionally, many professional wireless systems, including the K9, offer a headphone output on the receiver, allowing users to monitor audio in real-time. This ensures optimal levels and helps identify any potential issues during recording or live transmission.

The K9 system seamlessly integrates with Time Code Neo, which is a three-pack of ultra-compact jam sync boxes that is available for $499. These are the first on the market with a built-in charging case, providing 24 hours of battery life and a one-frame drift over 24 hours. They are also rugged, color-coded, and include all necessary cables. This combined duo is ideal for independent filmmakers, documentary crews, and sound mixers who need to capture pristine dialogue in dynamic on-location environments.

Beyond traditional film sets, these solutions are ideal tools for vloggers and YouTubers aiming to significantly boost their content’s production value. Journalists and interviewers will also appreciate the reliable wireless audio in various settings, while educators and presenters can deliver amplified and clear audio during lectures or seminars. All told, the K9 and Time Code Neo provide creators with the robust tools needed to produce exceptional sound, no matter where their work takes them.