Reliable protection for gear that’s as essential as it is expensive isn’t just an option—it’s a necessity. Whether you’re a photographer hauling delicate camera lenses or a cinematographer that needs to keep your cameras secure, the risk of damage is ever-present. This is where Nanuk steps in with two options that combine robust design with practical features that were showcased to Cine Gear 2025 attendees at the Filmtools booth.

The Nanuk 935 and the Nanuk 935-R with Heavy-Duty Wheels are built on the same foundation of extreme durability, designed to withstand the harshest environments. Constructed from Nanuk’s virtually indestructible NK-7 resin, these cases are waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof, ensuring your valuable contents remain pristine regardless of what the elements throw their way.

The Nanuk 935: A Versatile Workhorse

The Nanuk 935 stands as a testament to practical, dependable protection. The inside is big enough to fit a variety of equipment, while its lightweight design makes it a favored choice for those who need to carry their gear without excessive bulk. In addition to their standard cases, Nanuk is also venturing into specialized field-ready kits. These include Trail Gear cases, ideal for wildlife videographers and photographers, and First Aid kits, preloaded and travel-ready for production environments.

All Nanuk cases are built with rugged IP67-rated shells, guaranteeing maximum protection and ease of use. The PowerClaw Latching System is a prime example of this, as it utilizes Nanuk’s patented design to clamp the case shut. This prevents accidental opening and creates a superior, impenetrable seal, safeguarding anything inside from everything. Additionally, the Automatic Pressure Release Valve is an important feature for frequent fliers, as it equalizes the internal pressure with the outside atmosphere, preventing vacuum seals that can make opening difficult and ensuring your case remains easily accessible at any altitude.

Beyond core protection, Nanuk cases offer practical functionalities designed for seamless integration into your workflow. The Integrated Lid Stay keeps the lid securely open, allowing for hassle-free access to your equipment. For those who require customization, the Molded-in Bezel System makes panel installation straightforward, requiring no modifications to adapt the case for specific applications. Finally, the Stackable Design allows multiple cases to be securely stacked, optimizing both storage and transport whether you’re in the field or in transit.

The Nanuk R-935 with Heavy-Duty Wheels: Mobility Meets Durability

If you need to move your gear easily without sacrificing protection, the Nanuk 935-R with Heavy-Duty Wheels takes the proven 935 design and adds a classic solution: wheels. These integrated, heavy-duty wheels make navigating airports, rough terrain, or even long distances a breeze, drastically cutting down on the effort of carrying heavy loads.

The R-935 with Heavy-Duty Wheels retains all the robust features of the standard 935, including the PowerClaw latches, automatic pressure release valve, and NK-7 resin construction. Well suited for travel photographers, videographers, drone operators, field professionals and anyone moving bulky or heavy equipment, the case provides a convenient solution for moving substantial loads without breaking your arms or back.

Choose Your Nanuk: Unrivaled Protection

Both the Nanuk 935 and the Nanuk R-935 with Heavy-Duty Wheels offer unparalleled protection for your valuable equipment. Your choice will ultimately depend on your specific needs: if lightweight portability is paramount for hand-carrying, the Nanuk 935 is an excellent choice. If you frequently transport heavy or bulky gear over distances, the R-935 with its integrated wheels will be an invaluable asset.

No matter which you choose, investing in a Nanuk case means investing in peace of mind, knowing your gear is safe, secure, and ready for whatever adventure comes next.