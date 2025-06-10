From expanded accessibility in lighting gels to groundbreaking cinema filters and versatile photographic solutions, LEE Filters is solidifying its position as the go-to choice for professionals worldwide. At Cine Gear 2025, the company showcased three new product lines that highlight exactly what that means to productions professionals of all sizes and types.

Compact Rolls: Big Impact in a Small Footprint

One of the main highlights this year was the expansion of their Compact Rolls, now offering 21 of their most in-demand gels and diffusions in a convenient 2-foot size. This expansion directly addresses the evolving needs of lighting professionals, particularly those working in fast-paced environments, smaller studios, or on location where portability and efficiency are paramount.

The new product brings an even wider selection of their most popular gels and diffusions to this accessible format. It makes it easier than ever for gaffers, cinematographers, and lighting designers to carry a comprehensive range of creative tools without the bulk of traditional rolls, enabling quicker setups and more agile creative decisions. The Compact Roll size offers the same renowned LEE Filters quality and color consistency that professionals have come to trust, ensuring precise control over light and mood in any production.

ProGlass CINE IRND Line: Uncompromising Accuracy for Cinematic Vision

LEE Filters continues to champion its ProGlass CINE IRND Filter Line, which have set a new benchmark for neutral density filtration in professional cinematography. These surface-coated glass filters are specifically for cinematographers, offering absolute neutrality, maintaining color accuracy even at higher densities, with minimal blue shift and no filter layering.

Unlike many traditional ND filters that can introduce unwanted color shifts, these filters are crafted from 4mm-thick, optically flat, scratch-resistant glass with a durable metal rim, ensuring that all colors remain precisely accurate and true. The color fidelity is vital for maintaining consistent imagery across multiple cameras and takes, drastically simplifying the color grading workflow in post-production and allowing cinematographers to concentrate on their creative vision without worrying about corrective measures.

Available in industry-standard sizes (4″ x 5.65″ and 6.6″ x 6.6″) and a comprehensive range of densities from 0.3ND to 2.1ND, the ProGlass CINE IRND filters provide filmmakers with unparalleled control over exposure. This empowers cinematographers to achieve desired aesthetic effects such as shallow depth of field, fluid motion blur, and optimal aperture settings, even in the brightest lighting conditions. Their construction and consistent performance make them an indispensable tool for achieving pristine, color-accurate images on any high-end production.

LEE Elements Circular Filter

LEE Filter’s circular filter range continues to be a popular choice for photographer and hybrid shooters, offering a seamless blend of optical excellence and user-friendly design. These circular filters are built with LEE Filters’ renowned commitment to quality, rocking high-performance optical glass to give you exceptional image clarity and spot-on color, so your photos capture every single detail with incredible precision.

The LEE Elements Circular Filters have also been built to withstand the rigors of professional use. Their robust construction and durable coatings provide excellent resistance to scratches, dust, and water, making them reliable companions for any adventure, from sweeping landscapes to dynamic portraits. The range includes essential filters such as ND (neutral density), CPL (circular polarizer), and GND (graduated neutral density), providing comprehensive control over exposure, reflections, and dynamic range.

An Ongoing Commitment to Innovation

This showcase at Cine Gear highlights how LEE Filters consistently delivers solutions that elevate creative potential and streamline workflow. By continually pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in light control, LEE Filters remains an indispensable partner for anyone dedicated to achieving exceptional visual results.