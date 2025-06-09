Building on the groundbreaking success of their original probe lens, the 15-24 T8 and 15-35 T12 probe zoom lenses from Laowa were one of the major highlights at Cine Gear 2025. These new probe zoom lenses are poised to become indispensable tools, empowering filmmakers to capture previously unimaginable perspectives and pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling.

Versatility nd Power

The 15-24 T8 and 15-35 T12 probe zoom lenses empowers cinematographers with an unparalleled level of flexibility and control, offering the widest perspective and largest zoom range available in a probe lens. With an impressive 15mm ultra-wide perspective, a 110.5° angle of view, and a 2.3x zoom range, these lenses open up a world of new creative possibilities. Filmmakers can effortlessly achieve significant changes in magnification and perspective, transforming how they capture intricate details and expansive scenes. A crucial advantage for professional video production is the parfocal design, which ensures focus remains consistently sharp throughout the entire zoom range.

Beyond their optical prowess, these new probe zooms boast an incredibly versatile and robust design. Each lens features a waterproof 40cm long titanium shaft, enabling remarkably tight working distances of just 0.2 inches. This makes them ideal for capturing extreme close-ups and navigating challenging, confined environments. That said, what truly sets these lenses apart is their modular “quick-swap system.” Each lens incorporates a bayonet-style mount that supports four distinct perspectives: a direct (0-degree) view, a 35-degree angle, a 90-degree angle, and a periscope view. This revolutionary system allows filmmakers to seamlessly switch between viewpoints without the need for extensive re-rigging, significantly boosting on-set efficiency. The new 90-degree module, in particular, offers a unique 360-degree rotation mechanism, facilitating dynamic sweeping shots while maintaining independent control over focus and zoom.

Designed specifically with cine professionals in mind, these Laowa probe zooms are engineered for seamless integration into high-end production workflows. They come standard with PL-mounts and feature robust 0.8 mod gears for precise control over focus, zoom, and iris. This ensures full compatibility with professional camera rigs. To further enhance their versatility, interchangeable bayonet mounts are also available for a wide array of popular camera systems, including Sony E, Canon EF, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Leica L mounts. This extensive compatibility underscores their adaptability for diverse productions, making them an indispensable tool for any serious filmmaker.

Availability in 2025

Pricing for these lenses starts at $3,500 for the 15-24 T8 and $4,000 for the 15-35 T12, with a complete kit including both lenses and barrels priced at $9,999. Shipping is expected to begin in Q3 2025.