Designed to streamline power, lighting, and wireless DMX workflows for professionals, RST Visions unveiled their forward-thinking product lineup at Cine Gear 2025. These new solutions are engineered to optimize every facet of production, creating efficiencies that are as powerful as they are creatively freeing.

The Insta Grid Go, Cerise Systems and Expanded Lightsock Lineup

RST Visions introduced their Insta Grid Go, a compact 2.1 kWh portable power solution. This system features a 30 amp pigtail and an optional link system, allowing you to connect multiple units for increased power. It’s highlighted as a silent and eco-conscious alternative to traditional gas generators, making it ideal for meeting California’s environmental regulations and suitable for global use.

A key innovation of the Instagrid system is its use of multiple micro-level inverters connected to individual battery modules. These modules work together to generate a pure AC sine wave, which allows Instagrid products to be smaller, lighter, and more powerful than other mobile battery systems. The battery has a rated power output of 3.6 kW and a rated battery capacity of 2.1 kWh, and it can be fully charged in under 3 hours.

Their Cerise 1U, 2U, and 4U CRMX Systems are modular, plug-and-play wireless DMX control systems that can be operated directly from an iPad, effectively bypassing unreliable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections. They offer flexible configurations, ranging from a single universe to an eight-universe console, complete with built-in spectrum analysis, DMX views, and RDM compatibility.

RST Visions also unveiled an expanded Lightsock lineup, providing new diffusion and versatility tools for lighting professionals. This includes a prototype 48-inch duo tube and single tube, along with new muslin and grid cloth skins. These light socks also feature convenient magnetic mounting options, making them compatible with various lighting fixtures. The entire lineup is designed with speed and flexibility in mind, offering quick and efficient solutions for shaping light on set. These tools, designed by the inventor of the Matthews Max Menace arm, are built for speed and flexibility in the field.

Boosting Productively and Creative Freedom

RST Visions is revolutionizing on-set operations by reimagining everything from battery power to beautiful light. Their innovative solutions are designed to empower cinematographers, gaffers, and lighting technicians with tools that don’t just perform exceptionally, but also simplify complex tasks. By optimizing these critical areas, RST Visions is effectively boosting productivity and unleashing creative freedom for professionals.