For filmmakers and content creators, a dependable and adaptable grip system is essential for smooth and creative workflows. Recognizing the crucial demand for powerful yet flexible mounting solutions, Kondor Blue, in collaboration with DP/YouTuber Brady Bessette, developed the CineJaws and Cine Pin ecosystem to meet this exact need and demonstrated its impact to attendees at Cine Gear 2025.

Created from a User Perspective

Known for his practical advice and innovative approach to cinematography, Brady Bessette has created a home for the filmmaking and cinematography community to learn and connect. This perspective led to a reimagined version of the classic super clamp, developed in collaboration with Kondor Blue, whose dedication to crafting premium camera accessories for professionals is unrivaled.

Made from CNC aluminum, CineJaws are engineered to tackle any rigging challenge with a massive clamping range of 0 to 2 inches. From thin flat cards to thick 2-inch speed rail, CineJaws grip with incredible force, eliminating any chance of slipping or shifting. This design allows you to securely rig to c-stands, trusses, tables, or any other surface your production demands.

Unlike traditional super clamps that often feel heavy, clunky, and lack versatile mounting options, CineJaws were designed with every mounting angle in mind. They provide solid mounting points for accessories, supporting both NATO and ARRI-style anti-twist locations. For added security, removable 3mm anti-twist pins are conveniently stored on the top jaw, allowing you to mount accessories directly to or through CineJaws with complete confidence. Plus, you’ll never be caught without the right bolt size again, as CineJaws feature onboard storage for both ¼”-20 and ⅜”-16 bolts, saving you valuable time during shoots.

The Cine Jaw truly shines when paired with Kondor Blue’s new Cine Pins. Available in both NATO and 3/8″ sizes, these pins are designed to integrate seamlessly with the CineJaw, creating a cohesive and robust mounting solution.

Bessette made sure these clamps incorporate the insights of real-world DPs who need reliable, flawless-performing gear every single day. So whether you’re on a fast-paced commercial, a YouTube shoot, or a long-form narrative, CineJaws are built to handle the demands of any production.

Your New Favorite Accessories

The introduction of the Cine Jaw and Cine Pin ecosystem reinforces Kondor Blue’s dedication to providing innovative and high-quality tools for the filmmaking community. By addressing the common challenges of equipment mounting with a focus on strength, versatility, and speed, these new accessories are poised to become indispensable additions to the toolkit of any serious content creator or production professional.