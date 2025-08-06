Puget Systems announced the formal launch of the Puget Bench Development Program, an extension – and expansion – of the industry-popular and influential Puget Bench for Creators application.

Puget Bench Development Program enables unique partnership opportunities with hardware, software and workflow leaders to create the most relevant, meaningful benchmarks for end users.

Puget Bench for Creators has quickly become the industry’s most relied upon guidelines for testing and understanding hardware and software performance in creative workflows. Designed to benchmark professional workloads in the most common video editing, photography, VFX, and motion graphics applications. Puget Bench benchmarks are focused on the most popular and common workflows used by professionals. They are also 100% free for end users, with a license only necessary for commercial use or advanced features like local logging and CLI support.

The benchmarks run directly on the host application, instead of relying on artificial or synthetic workloads, to give the most real-world results possible. Users can rely on the Puget Bench for Creators desktop app as a good way to ensure that systems are running as expected, with no abnormal showdowns or issues. Now Puget Systems announces the Puget Bench Development Program, an extension – and expansion – of the popular software.

The Puget Bench Development Program provides a way for industry leaders in the hardware, software, and workflow spaces to collaborate with Puget Systems to ensure that benchmark testing of participants’ systems, hardware components and software workflows are relevant to the work end users are doing every day, while accurately reflecting the latest advances in technology.

According to the company, “the Puget Bench Development Program gives software developers, hardware partners, and others direct input into the design and evolution of performance benchmarks. Participants also collaborate with the Puget Systems benchmarking team to ensure workloads reflect real-world usage, identify key performance metrics, and validate testing methodology.”

Through this program, partners gain early access to benchmark updates, the ability to shape upcoming features, and a robust filtering system to protect against NDA hardware leaks. Whether optimizing for a new rendering engine, codec, or workflow, the Puget Bench Development Program ensures participants’ software or hardware is accurately represented—and users get actionable performance data.

Membership in the development program grants:

Multi-user site license with support for all licensed features

Early access to upcoming benchmark builds and tests

Offline license activation

Ability to disable benchmark result uploading and/or asset downloading

Recurring sync calls to discuss benchmark and industry direction

Access to whitelist/blacklist to filter NDA results from the public database

Access to Puget Bench roadmap

Puget Systems partnered with a number of industry leading systems developers to test and refine the Program prior to its formal launch to help better define, and refine the program. Participants currently in the program include a diverse range of organizations—spanning hardware manufacturers, software developers, and creative software vendors. These are the types of companies building the tools and platforms that power modern creative work, from GPU acceleration and AI-based effects to real-time engines and post-production pipelines.

This collaborative approach ensures benchmarks stay relevant as workflows and technology evolve and provides a valuable feedback loop between software development and hardware testing.

Puget Systems reserves full control over what is ultimately included in its benchmarks, but this program allows feedback to be given at every stage of the benchmark development process. Companies interested in joining the Puget Bench Development Program can learn more, request access, and begin shaping the next generation of creative performance benchmarks following the link above.