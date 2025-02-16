Hopefully, you have read my deep-dive Review: Apple Magic Trackpad 2 outclasses any other pointing device on any OS from 2020. I am still a big fan of the Apple Magic Trackpad, but must update you on recent changes. First, Apple now omits the 2 designation, but offers two versions: the original Lightning versions (which was the only one available back in 2020), which can (of course) be used with a Lightning-to-USB of any type… and the newer version which has an inboard USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. Considering the fact that all current iPhones and iPads use USB-C, as do all current Mac computers, you might think that you would be better off choosing the newer USB-C version. However, you may be surprised that the newer version offers less software compatibility than the original Lightning version.

I am one of the people who are still using macOS Sonoma 14.7.2. I have not yet wanted to update to Sequoia 15.x for reasons that go beyond the scope of this article. I discovered that the newer Magic Trackpad with inboard USB-C is lacking important gestures when used with macOS Sonoma. This is so much the fact that I had to return a USB-C version and instead get a Lightning version, which is still available although unlikely to be still in-stock in physical Apple Stores as of publication date of this article.

In that 2020 article, I pointed out that the then Lightning-only version actually works beyond macOS, to include other platforms including ChromeOS (Chromebook), iOS/iPadOS, Linux and even Windows after downloading a driver for it. Although I haven’t tested the USB-C version with other platforms, considering the fact that the newer USB-C version no longer works with all gestures with macOS Sonoma, it could have the same limitations with the other mentioned platforms. Please keep in mind if you are purchasing a Magic Trackpad for one of those other platforms, the only one I know for a fact works with them is the Lightning version.

FTC disclosure

Apple has not paid for this article. RØDE has sent Allan Tépper units for review, including the RØDECaster Video. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.