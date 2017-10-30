The air gap prevents cyber-attacks since data stored offline – without an electronic access – cannot be hacked. For example, Ransomware is the latest crypto-viral extortion technique which encrypts the victim’s files to make them inaccessible, and then demands a ransom payment to decrypt them. These new types of attacks embed time-delayed undetected malware into your backup repositories sometimes taking several months to reactivate. This makes file restoration pointless because as you recover your data, the ransomware re-ignites and then re-encrypts the data all over again. This is known as the Attack-LoopTM.

Whether you have the best backup solution, the latest anti-virus protection, or multiple versions of back up repositories, this next generation of cybercrime is evolving so quickly that those concepts seldom matter anymore. In a cloud-based backup, critical data is backed-up over the Internet and most likely stored in a shared storage infrastructure at an off-site data center maintained by a third-party cloud company providing backup, archiving and replication services.

Fortunately, Attack Loop software is becoming available and uses signature-less technology which checks and quarantines malicious code upon entry into the backup repository and again prior to recovery into your environment. Combining offline tape storage with Attack Loop software yields the greatest chance of preventing cybercrime. Ultimately though, it can become a full time job to keep up with the latest detection tools designed to protect your data. Having the best backup is okay only if you make sure you stay up with the updates.

Keep in mind that tape technology is not standing still. IT executives and both online and offline cloud service providers are addressing new applications leveraging tape for its security, air gap cyber protection, and economic advantages. Tape has expanded its position as a highly effective complement to flash and disk for the foreseeable future due to its higher reliability than HDD by three orders of magnitude, higher capacities, much faster data rates, and significantly lower energy costs. The TCO for HDD is typically 6-15x times greater than tape offering significant cost savings. Easy to use TCO tools are available to determine your specific TCO. This recognition is driving continued investment in new tape technologies defining robust roadmaps that face few limits for the foreseeable future.

Bottom line: Given the rising wave of cybercrime, the role of tape-based offline storage and cloud solutions taking advantage of the “Tape Air Gap” is back in style.

Register here for Fujifilm rewards!