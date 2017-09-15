The new plugin from proDAD to enhance MacOS post-production product lineup was announced today at IBC 2017 media, entertainment, & technology show in Amsterdam.

The much anticipated Mercalli V4 Stabilizr video stabilization plugin for Apple’s Final Cut Pro X and Motion 5 will be available in October. The new plugin brings the legendary video stabilization of the Mercalli V4 engine to Final Cut Pro X and integrates seamlessly into the workflow, giving editors affordable, highly effective video correction tools that deliver superior results compared with Apple’s built in stabilizer and competitive plug-in stabilization solutions.

Video stabilization is only part of what Mercalli V4 Stabilizr brings to the Final Cut Pro X Magnetic Timeline 2 workflow, according to proDAD. Advanced automatic CMOS distortion correction is present and can fix jitters and wobble with ease. Video with fisheye warp can be straightened by simply selecting the camera that captured the video if the warp is desired, Mercalli V4 Stabilizr will stabilize it the optimum way… by straightening it, fixing CMOS wobble and camera shake, then re-warping it. Mercalli V4 Stabilzr gets its work done fast and with minimal resolution loss due to cropping.

“When smooth video is critical to a project’s success, Mercalli has long been the ‘go-to’ post-capture stabilization solution relied on by hundreds of thousands of video editors and post-production professionals around the globe.” said Robert DeMoulin, CEO of proDAD, Inc. “Anyone who has worked in this industry for any length of time knows the Final Cut Pro community is very vocal… and they have been asking for Mercalli; and soon they can have it.”

Mercalli V4 Stabilizr for Final Cut Pro X Key Features

Advanced 3-axis video stabilization and rolling-shutter distortion correction;

Seamless integration with Final Cut Pro X and Motion 5;

Two levels of CMOS distortion correction to remove jitter, wobble, and “jello” from video clips;

Fisheye warp removal;

Automatic warped video correction by simply selecting the camera model used;

Side-by-side or top-bottom preview of corrected video with the original clip;

Intelligent Universal and Action Camera/Drone stabilization profiles (presets);

Support for manual fine tuning of pan shot smoothing, roll balance, dynamic scaling, zoom, and x- and y-axis balance;

Dynamic Camera option to preserve video character;

Advanced border handling options to optimize between maximum stabilization and highest resolution;

Fully functional 30-day trial version; exported video contains a watermark which is removed when the software is activated.

The Mercalli V4 Stabilizr plugin for Final Cut Pro X will be available by itself or as part of the Mercalli V4 Suite for Final Cut Pro which includes the Mercalli SAL Mac Stand-Alone application that was released in July. The Mercalli SAL Mac application offers an “un-NLE” solution for simple video clip cleanup and offers batch processing (analysis and export) and the ability to trim clips, split clips into multiple clips, and rotate clips in 90-degree increments. Export in ProRes 4444, 422 (all variants), H.264/AVC, and JPEG.

Mercalli V4 Stabilizr for Final Cut Pro X will ship in October 2017 and be available for $149 by itself or $249 for the Mercalli V4 Suite for Final Cut Pro. Upgrades will be available for Mercalli V2 Pro Mac customers. There is a pre-order special available for $99 (plug-in only) or $199 for the Mercalli V4 Suite for Final Cut Pro. Suite pre-order customers get the Mercalli SAL Mac application today and the FCPX plugin when it ships. Pre-order special expires when the plugin begins shipping. Learn more at prodad.us.

Was This Post Helpful: