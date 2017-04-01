Preview: the Mini XTC 9250-XL

Just in time for NAB, the 9250-XL is everything that a producer could want in a camera. The revolution has begun…

Don Starnes directs and photographs movies and videos of all kinds and is based in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. He owned the first Mini XTC 9250-XL in Califiornia.

www.donstarnes.com

Also by Don Starnes:

Monitors and filmmaking

The difference between a movie and a video is that a movie is created in the filmmakers’ minds and a video is created on a monitor.

Money

It’s the Producer’s Invitational Pancake Breakfast. Just as the producers are cutting into short stacks with their plastic forks, all of the doors are locked…

Blocking before coffee

Feature film: first day. The first-time director is 45 minutes late. Finally, he shows up: harried, stubbly, preoccupied and exhausted…

Ask me no questions and I’ll speak in no fragments

A sign taped to the door says “Quiet– filming.” This only makes you more nervous.

How to get trained

Hint: it isn’t by reading this.

DIY DCP

How to make your own digital theatrical ‘print’ using Final Cut Pro, After Effects, guerrilla DCP software, pluck and maybe a little help from your friends.

Keying and compositing in NukeX

Skitch a ride up its steep learning curve using my template and tutorial.

Was This Post Helpful: