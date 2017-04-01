Preview: the Mini XTC 9250-XL

The wait is finally over

By Don Starnes April 01, 2017 PVC Exclusive | Industry Experts

Just in time for NAB, the 9250-XL is everything that a producer could want in a camera. The revolution has begun…

 

Don Starnes directs and photographs movies and videos of all kinds and is based in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. He owned the first Mini XTC 9250-XL in Califiornia.

www.donstarnes.com

 

Don Starnes - www.donstarnes.com

Don Starnes is an award winning Director and Director of Photography with thirty years of experience shooting in amazing places with fascinating people. He has photographed a dozen features, innumerable documentaries lots of commercials, web series, TV shows, music and corporate videos. His work has been featured on National Geographic, Discovery Channel, Comedy Central, HBO, MTV, VH1, Speed Channel, Nerdist, and many theatrical and festival screens.

Don believes that movies can reveal our common humanity and ennoble us. This belief has subtle influence on every frame that he shoots.

