ARRI Signature Prime and Mini LF Event: Sim Video, Vancouver

Come one, come all. We have new toys and three great presentations.

Profile Picture Art Adams May 30, 2019

Come see me on June 6th at Sim Video in Vancouver, B.C., where I’ll co-present a session on ARRI Signature Primes with product manager Thorsten Meywald. Francois Gauthier, technical sales rep for Canada, will give a presentation on the new ARRI Mini LF. And yes, we’ll have a prototype Mini LF on hand.

We’ll have two sessions, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. You can sign up here.

Art Adams is Cinema Lens Specialist with ARRI, Inc.


