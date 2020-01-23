News

Adobe announces Productions: Premiere team projects for all

Rich Young January 23, 2020

Today at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Adobe announced Productions, a new feature set in Premiere Pro that is designed to help production teams work more collaboratively and manage projects more efficiently. Productions was designed from the ground up with real-world input from top Hollywood filmmakers and editorial teams, including those behind Terminator: Dark Fate, Dolemite is My Name, and David Fincher’s upcoming film Mank.

Productions is a new project type that uses shared local storage, and unlike Adobe’s Team Projects in Premiere, doesn’t require the enterprise version of Premiere Pro. Here’s what we know so far:

  • Multiple editors can work on different projects within the same Production, and Project Locking ensures that no one overwrites your work, though colleagues can still access the project or project within the main project.
  • You can re-use assets within your Production without creating duplicates.
  • Productions keep everything in sync. Changes you make on disk are reflected in Premiere Pro, and charges in Premiere are reflected on disk.
  • All projects in a Production share the same settings, including scratch disks and preview files.
  • The Production panel shows who is working on what.
  • Productions uses shared local storage — no internet connection is needed.

Adobe hasn’t shared a delivery date yet, just a “Coming soon to Premiere Pro.” We’ll find out more at NAB 2020 in April, which will also bring comparisons to Avid Media Composer. Here’s Adobe’s video summary of the new feature set, and some general solidarity from working editors on the Adobe toolset:



A Look At The New Full-Frame Sony FX9: A Camera Review

Productions: a new workflow coming to Adobe Premiere Pro


Rich Young



