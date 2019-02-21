News

Plugable USB-C NVMe Enclosure, the first enclosure with a tool-free design

It was only a matter of time until it was viable to use NVMe SSD as portable storage solutions, but the market needed an enclosure with a completely tool-free design. Plugable just announced one.

The Plugable USB-C NVMe Enclosure is a dream for whoever needs high-capacity SSD storage and fast transfer of data. It requires no screwdrivers and features the latest USB 3.1 Gen2 technology.

Enclosures for NVMe SSDs have made it to the market as soon as the potential of NVMe for storage was understood. But  many regular portable enclosures suffer from one problem: the need to use screwdrivers to secure the SSD in place. The Plugable USB-C NVMe Enclosure is different, as it enables opening the enclosure using a slide-lock, then gently aligning the NVMe notch into the socket and securing it in place with a tensioned rubber peg.

The solution is not much different from what you’ll find in some NAS and other solutions for portable storage, starting with HDD, but it makes complete sense in this case, as NVMe SSD are great storage devices for the high volumes of data people move around. In this case, once you’ve the NMVe SSD secured, just slide the cover back into place and your new portable storage solution is ready for use. Because the USB-C NVMe Enclosure has a rugged and durable frame, it can be thrown into a bag and transported to different workstations without damaging the SSD inside.

Compatible with M.2 NVMe SSDs

The Plugable USB-C NVMe Enclosure’s aluminum body also allows, says the company, “for peak heat dissipation compared to other solutions available on the market, thanks to its ideal thermal properties”. By dissipating heat while in-use, the USBC-NVMe allows SSDs to maintain high-speed transfers (up to 10Gbps) possible with the latest USB 3.1 Gen2 technology. For example, a transfer of 1,000 8MB photos, which can take up to 40 minutes using traditional thumb drives, will only take 4 minutes using the USB-C NVMe populated with fast media such as the Samsung 960 EVO. Heat dissipation also extends SSD longevity, reducing the need for continuous replacement and data migration.

In order to meet the needs of professionals with diverse hardware preferences, the included USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables allow the USB-C NVMe Enclosure to be connected to any Windows, macOS or Linux device. It is also compatible with all M.2 NVMe SSDs from manufacturers like Intel, Phison and Samsung. It should be noted that non-NVMe M.2 SSDs and other M.2 devices are not supported.

The first high performance NVMe enclosure to feature a completely tool-free, spring-loaded design costs $49.95 at Amazon.


