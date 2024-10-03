A leading provider of media playout solutions, PlayBox Neo will showcase its full range of multi-platform broadcast solutions at the NAB Show New York, running from October 8-10.

PlayBox Neo to unveil enhanced media playout solutions at the NAB NY, including the highly anticipated support for SMPTE ST 2110 IP input/output.

Celebrating its 25-year anniversary this year, PlayBox Neo marks the date by introducing, during NAB NY, support for SMPTE ST 2110 IP input/output, which offers scalable media infrastructure using standard Ethernet networks instead of dedicated physical cables. This allows media organizations to add video, audio and metadata streams without new physical infrastructure.

A customized interface developed by PlayBox Neo for the Rohde & Schwarz Venice ingest server will be shown for the first time at NAB New York. The interface is available now to U.S.-based customers.

“The PlayBox Neo R&D team has been working overtime lately, and it shows,” said Van Duke, Director of U.S. Operations, PlayBox Neo. “At IBC this month, we received tremendous feedback on our system updates, and I can’t wait to show them to our colleagues and customers on the east coast at NAB New York. This show has always been a strong platform for us, and we anticipate another successful event.”

PlayBox Neo solutions are based on modular products and services which can be easily customized to provide the exact capability needed for any scale of channel playout management – from ingest and scheduling right through to transmission. Demonstrations at NAB Show New York will cover the entire workflow from ingest, asset management, graphics creation, titling, subtitling, ad insertion and scheduling to playout.

Here is some more information about the company’s presence at NAB New York 2024:

Celebrating its 25-year anniversary this year, PlayBox Neo has achieved global growth and enhanced several media organizations with its dynamic solutions since its inception. Playbox Neo’s early origins as pioneers in media content management and playout has served customers well over the years as a trusted benchmark that is here to stay.

AirBox Neo-20 offers automated content streaming and broadcast playout with 4K-UHD optimisation for every type of TV channel ranging from cloud-based, satellite, cable head-ends, over-the-air broadcast, corporate TV, internet-based TV, and others.

Capture Suite allows users to control multiple ingest channels, extended across one or multiple servers from a single web user interface. Capture suite is a multi-channel multi-server UHD/HD/SD live ingest solution that integrates into the production workflow of any television network, post-production facility or playout center.

Media Gateway allows the reception, transmission and conversion of a wide range of broadcast signals to simplify the everyday tasks of content delivery and distribution. It allows input IP, SDI and NDI signals to be output in any combination of outputs including video up/down/cross conversion, Framerate conversion or/and Encoding/Decoding and Transcoding if needed.

Channel-in-a-Box provides all-in-one solutions for channels up to UHD and is the world’s best-selling playout and channel branding system. A complete turnkey broadcast television playout server suite is designed for single-channel or multiple operations. Channel-in-a-Box provides all the facilities needed to keep a channel on-air, combining AirBox Neo-20 playout automation, ListBox Neo-20 scheduling, TitleBox Neo-20 interactive CG and graphics, Capture Suite content ingest and Media Gateway live delivery. With the increasing number of media organisations migrating from SDI to SDI/IP hybrid or fully IP operation, all products gain SMPTE ST 2110 input and output via Decklink IP/SDI HD, DeckLink IP HD Optical and DeckLink IP HD cards.

Cloud2TV is based on the concept of virtual channel playout and is solely software centric. Its processing platform and cloud-native services represent the future of video production and content delivery, providing TV operators with ultimate simplicity, efficiency, and agility.

PlayBox Neo will exhibit in Booth 746 during the NAB Show New York, held at the Javits Center in New York City.