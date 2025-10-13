PlayBox Neo, a leading provider of media playout and channel branding solutions, will present its PlayBox Neo Suite media platform for the first time in the U.S. at the NAB Show New York.

Designed to streamline operations for broadcasters, OTT providers, and content creators, the PlayBox Neo Suite provides a centralized hub for control, monitoring, and management across the entire media workflow.

The award-winning PlayBox Neo Suite media platform will be shown for the first time in the U.S. at the NAB Show New York, running from October 22-23 at the Jacob Javits Center. Attendees are invited to visit booth #257, to experience the next generation of playout and channel branding solutions. The PlayBox Neo Suite is an extensive suite of solutions designed to streamline the workflows of modern media organizations, including TV channels, satellite operators, content creators, and OTTs.

Several new features within the PlayBox Neo Suite are designed to elevate broadcast workflows. Whether managing live playout, stream switching, or multiviewer monitoring, the latest enhancements deliver unmatched control and efficiency.

PlayBox Neo Suite Features:

Intelligent Input Switching mechanism automatically changes between SDI, IP, NDI, Screen Input, Decoded Stream, AirBox Neo, and TitleBox Neo, ensuring seamless signal transitions without interruption.

Penalty Box Multiviewer flags errors and irregularities in live feeds instantly, allowing operators to correct issues before they reach viewers.

TS Time Delay detects and identifies input stream timing problems for faster troubleshooting.

Stream & Input Switch Monitoring Interface – a user-friendly dashboard providing real-time system status updates for greater operational awareness

Other major advancements in PlayBox Neo Suite include advanced audio channel remapping; frame interpolation for frame-rate conversion; enhanced alarm settings, SCTE35 conversion support, and expanded NDI support. In addition, AirBox Neo now supports Scenarist SCC captions for improved captioning support.

“NAB Show New York is the perfect venue to introduce PlayBox Neo Suite to the U.S. market,” said Van Duke, Director of U.S. Operations, PlayBox Neo. “Our solutions give broadcasters flexibility, reliability, and scalability – all the tools they need to manage broadcasts today while ensuring an easy upgrade path for future innovation.”

The PlayBox Neo Suite integrates seamlessly with the company’s Channel-in-a-Box solution – a turnkey playout server that combines AirBox Neo automation, ListBox Neo scheduling, TitleBox Neo graphics, Ingest content management, and Media Gateway live delivery. Together, they provide a complete solution to keep any channel on air with maximum efficiency.

PlayBox Neo manages the entire workflow from ingest, asset management, graphics creation, titling, subtitling, ad insertion, and scheduling through to playout. PlayBox Neo solutions can easily be customized to provide the precise capability required for any scale of channel playout management. With modular platform design, PlayBox Neo’s technology gives room for further expansion, which can include a single terrestrial, satellite, or online channel, through to global network transmission over multiple time zones.