Cobalt Digital, a leading designer and manufacturer of award-winning signal processing products, and a founding partner in the openGear initiative, is heading to NAB NY to showcase its full line of products.

Taking center stage at the company’s exhibit area (Booth # 607) during NAB Show New York is ARIA, Cobalt’s series of audio solutions that simplifies monitoring, embedding, and routing.

“Audio Monitoring Minus the Anxiety” is the promise made by Cobalt Digital as the company heads to NAB NY with a broad portfolio representing its latest products. Taking center stage is ARIA, Cobalt’s series of audio solutions that simplifies monitoring, embedding, and routing. The ARIA AUD-MON Audio Monitors, recent award-winners at IBC, will be showcased alongside Cobalt’s full line of routers, multiviewers, converters and control panels. Cobalt will also conduct live demonstrations of a new hybrid satellite solution built around its PACIFIC compression products working in conjunction with RIST.

Here is a description of what can be seen at Cobalt during NAB NY:

ARIA Audio Monitoring

Audio monitoring has never been easier. The COBALT ARIA family of ultra-flexible ARIA AUD-MON Audio Monitors deliver best-in-class sound monitoring from a compact rackmount unit, perfect where space is limited.

Designed from customer feedback, ARIA monitors are available with either horizontal (AUD-MON-H) or vertical (AUD-MON-V) button layouts. The intuitive, customizable touch display front panel features eight individual volume controls for mixing. The series supports a wide range of inputs including ST 2110, 2xSDI up to 12G or MADI, 2xSFP for SDI over fiber, AES, balanced analog audio, and GPI for automation, and external redundant power supplies for reliability. An efficient Class-D amplifier with DSP and specially selected speaker components deliver clear, dynamic sound, and control can also be achieved through a web interface. Additional features include a live video thumbnail and SDI output for monitoring.

ARIA for Audio Embed, De-embed, Routing & Mixing

The COBALT ARIA OG-AUD-DANTE series comprises DANTE cards in openGear form factor that simultaneously embed and de-embed audio between SDI, DANTE, AES and MADI with flexible routing and mixing. Available as either quad or dual path units, these high-density, compact solutions offer built-in frame syncs, two gigabit Ethernet ports, with redundant hot-swappable power supplies and cards as standard features.

UltraBlue MV-SW MULTIVIEWER for IP, SDI, and Compressed streams

The award-winning COBALT UltraBlue MV-SW Multiviewer evolves alongside customers’ requirements with support for all the compressed flavors and uncompressed IP/SDI inputs and scalable output options. This software-based multiviewer, available as a turnkey package or as software only, is capable of receiving audio/video content over IP across a variety of protocols and formats with highly flexible audio routing, bringing a multitude of options to suit every application.

Users can create fully customizable mosaic layouts with arbitrary sizes and orientations, graphic overlays, ancillary data, tallies, UMDs and IDs. PIPs can also be positioned, rotated, easily copied, and setups can be saved and restored. UltraBlue MV-SWdrives multiple HDMI displays in any orientation (landscape or portrait, selectable per-display), and supports the most common types of ancillary data, including closed-captioning displays. It additionally features full audio support with flexible output audio routing and configurable audio bars.

Routers & Control Panels, Mini Converters

Cobalt will also spotlight its WAVE series of flexible, easily integrated routers available as both stand-alone units and openGear cards, paired with a growing line of intuitive control panels.

The SAPPHIRE BBG units – whisper quiet and compact converters, are engineered for demanding workflows offering low-latency IP conversion, 10G/25G Ethernet support, audio sample rate conversion, and asynchronous audio mixing.

Hybrid Solution Combines Satellite and Internet

At NAB NY, Cobalt will be conducting technology demonstrations of a new hybrid solution that combines satellite transmission with Internet recovery to bridge the gap created by C-Band spectrum reallocation – ensuring content delivery to geographically distributed locations. Built around COBALT® PACIFIC Compression products and leveraging the Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST), this approach uses Ku-band and follows the recently released Video Services Forum Technical Recommendation (TR-06-4 Part 7). The satellite is used for the “heavy lifting”, and the Internet is used to “fix any drops”.