Peakto, the AI-powered cataloging software developed by CYME and available on Mac, is now fully compatible with the brand-new version of DxO PhotoLab 9, which also supports Apple image formats.

With DxO PhotoLab 9 for precise editing and Peakto for intelligent photo organization, photographers benefit from a perfectly complementary duo, claims CYME.

DxO PhotoLab 9, released on September 2nd, enhances the precision of its noise reduction and sharpening tools. The photo editing software now also supports Apple formats (HEIC, HEIF, ProRAW), making it particularly attractive for Mac and iPhone users. With DxO for precise editing and Peakto for intelligent photo organization, photographers benefit from a perfectly complementary duo.

Peakto offers centralized access to photos from multiple sources—including offline drives—and is enhanced with AI-powered search capabilities, such as description-based content recognition and advanced facial recognition. As a result, browsing and organizing large photo libraries becomes effortless.

Awarded for its innovative approach, Peakto received the Product of the Year award at NAB Show 2025, and the Jury’s Choice Award at SATIS 2024. One of Peakto’s standout features is its 100% local AI processing, which ensures complete data privacy. Its new collaborative features also allow teams to organize, comment on, and curate content together—without relying on the cloud.

Thanks to this compatibility with Peakto, DxO PhotoLab 9 users gain access to a powerful and streamlined media management solution, while continuing to work with their favorite editing software. Optimized for Apple Silicon (M1, M2, M3…) Peakto also runs on Mac Intel with a powerful GPU too. Peakto requires macOS 12 (Monterey) and is fully compatible with macOS 15 (Sequoia).

Peakto requires 2GB of free space, 4GB of memory (8GB recommended) and enough space to accommodate the Peakto library and database files. Peakto files can be located on external drives. A fast (SSD) drive for Peakto files is recommended. A working copy of the supported apps (Apple Aperture, Lightroom, Capture One, iView Media Pro…) is not required when using Peakto, as Peakto opens those libraries natively.

Peakto is available as a subscription, with two options:

The Standard subscription includes the Mac-compatible software and individual web access. Pricing starts at $10/month.

The Pro subscription includes everything in the Standard version, plus the Premiere Pro plugin, and the multi-user web access to the photo and video database. The Pro subscription starts $25/month per user.

The Standard version of Peakto is also available as a one-time purchase with a perpetual license, including one year of updates.

CYME will be at IBC2025 in Amsterdam (Hall 7-C 12) and at the Salon de la Photo in Paris (booth C 070), if you want to know more about Peakto and the other software solutions from the company, Avalanche, which facilitates seamless photo transfers between different editing software without compromising applied edits, and the mobile app FindMySnap, which connects to Apple Photos, simplifying image retrieval and theme-based organization.