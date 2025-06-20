Designed to meet the real-world needs of creators who manage massive photo and video libraries, the original Peakto, awarded Product of the Year at NAB Show 2025, has a new version, Peakto Pro.

With the launch of Peakto Pro, CYME introduces a powerful evolution of its AI-powered media manager—now built for creative teams and professional videographers.

After winning the trust of photographers worldwide with Peakto, CYME is taking a bold leap forward, introducing Peakto Pro, a powerful evolution of its AI-powered media manager—now built for creative teams and professional videographers. This new version transforms Peakto into a smart, collaborative, and AI-enhanced hub for managing massive volumes of photos and videos—whether you’re working solo or across a team. And in a time when privacy and creative control are non-negotiable, Peakto keeps everything local: its AI runs entirely on the user’s machine, ensuring that no content ever touches the cloud.

“We designed Peakto and Peakto Pro to meet the real-world needs of creators who manage massive photo and video libraries,” said Matthieu Kopp, CYME’s Co-founder and CTO. “This version turns Peakto into a collaborative photo or video prep hub—smart, fast, and secure—while enhancing the experience with local & remote search, and powerful tools for video pre-editing.”

From all the content indexed in Peakto, users can create sub-clips, add markers, and compile images into bins that can be exported to Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and Final Cut Pro. No editing skills required, and no need for perfectly tagged footage. Peakto now also supports the Blackmagic RAW format, displays enriched metadata (timecodes, slate info), and adds support for LUTs.

With Peakto and its private AI, any team member can prepare a pre-edited version by searching through the entire archive using descriptions, dialogue, or reference images. A major time-saver—with no compromise on data privacy.

CYME says that the new tool is built for teams as it transforms team collaboration by making all visual content—photos and videos—accessible from a single, centralized database—while all files remain stored locally. Through a secure web viewer, team members can search, annotate, and download media directly from the shared library, without ever uploading files to the cloud. This approach not only ensures full data privacy but also eliminates cloud storage costs, making it ideal for teams handling sensitive content or large volumes of media. Everyone—from editors to marketers—can access what they need, when they need it, without duplicating or moving files.

Peakto stands out with AI-powered search by description or dialogue, unified access to media across disconnected drives, and fully local processing for complete data privacy. With new collaboration features, it enables teams to organize, annotate, and create efficiently—without relying on the cloud. Recognized for its innovation, Peakto was awarded Product of the Year at NAB Show 2025 and Jury’s Favorite award at SATIS 2024. CYME, the company behind Peakto, is also an official Adobe and DaVinci Resolve Video Partner.

Peakto is available as a subscription. The Standard subscription includes the Mac-compatible software and individual web access. Pricing starts at $10/month. The Pro subscription includes everything in the Standard version, plus the Premiere Pro plugin and the multi-user web access to the photo and video database, as well as guest web access (coming soon). The Pro subscription is $25/month per user. The Standard version of Peakto is also available as a one-time purchase with a perpetual license, including one year of updates.

Optimized for Apple Silicon (M1, M2, M3…) but runs on Mac Intel with a powerful GPU too. Peakto requires macOS 12 (Monterey) and is fully compatible with macOS 15 (Sequoia). Peakto requires 2GB of free space, 4GB of memory (8GB recommended) and enough space to accommodate the Peakto library and database files. Peakto files can be located on external drives. A fast (SSD) drive for Peakto files is recommended. A working copy of the supported apps (Apple Aperture, Lightroom, Capture One, iView Media Pro…) is not required when using Peakto, as Peakto opens those libraries natively. Follow the link more information and to check compatibility and system requirements for Peakto 2.4.