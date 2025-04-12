CYME, the company behind Peakto, an AI-powered Media Asset Manager, announced that its software has been named a Product of the Year Winner at the NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas.

At the NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas, considered the most prestigious events for the broadcast, media, and entertainment industry, a panel of industry experts recognized Peakto for its breakthrough capabilities tailored to the needs of video professionals.

Peakto offers an innovative solution to one of the most pressing challenges faced by video creators today: managing scattered media and complex projects across different editing platforms. Among the standout features that led to its selection are:

Wide compatibility with Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve allows editors to view and organize all their projects within Peakto’s unified interface—regardless of whether the files are stored on different hard drives, a NAS, or a RAID system.

A powerful, private AI capable of finding sequences in a video using simple descriptions and generating transcripts to instantly locate dialogue.

Secure, cloud-independent architecture that protects content while still enabling safe remote access.

Team collaboration features that allow multiple users to search within the same media database, select relevant clips, and prepare bins ready for use in leading video editing software.

“This award is a powerful validation of our vision for Peakto: to offer creatives—especially video professionals—a centralized, intelligent, and secure environment to manage their media across multiple platforms,” said Claudia Zimmer, CEO and Co-founder of CYME. “We’re thrilled that industry leaders see the impact Peakto can have on the future of video workflows.”

This award celebrates not only what Peakto has already brought to video professionals, but also the groundbreaking innovations currently in development. With some features already available, others in beta, and more on the way, Peakto is rapidly evolving into an essential tool for creatives seeking smarter media organization, increased efficiency, and privacy-first solutions.

CYME, the company behind Peakto is also known for Avalanche, a solution that facilitates seamless photo transfers between different editing software without compromising applied edits. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Claudia Zimmer, Matthieu Kopp and Thomas Ribreau, CYME’s mission is to deploy innovative features that will both serve the photography community and help protect our planet. The company promotes digital sobriety by retaining only our best images.

Besides Peakto, that serves as a universal cataloger, organizing all photos, regardless of their format or location, CYME’s range of products also includes the Peakto Search Plugins for Lightroom Classic and Capture One Pro that serve as real-time search engines for photos and videos across multiple catalogs, and the mobile app FindMySnap that connects to Apple Photos, simplifying image retrieval and theme-based organization.