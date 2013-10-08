Organize Project Assets: FREE After Effects Script

Get organized for free!

By David Torno October 08, 2013 Post Production

Disorganized project files have bugged me for the longest time. Everyone has dealt with it at one point or another. Your co-worker is unorganized and brings assets into a project haphazardly, a client supplies you with a jumbled mess of a project as a starting point, an outside artist passes off their half done work over to you to finish, etc… While not everyone is messy with their projects, there is a large amount of disorganized users out there that could benefit from learning a little bit of organizational respect, for all our sakes. Awhile back I had developed a script just for these people, actually for myself because of those people. I figured I would share it, for free, with all of you as it can be a very helpful tool. “Organize Project Assets” is an After Effects scripts I built to do a foundational cleanup of a project. It helps get it in at the very least a starting point to where you can better hunt for what you need. It’s not super fancy, but it does put things in their place, literally. Precomps in a precomp folder, solids in a solid folder, and all footage into folders based on their file extension type. So all jpg’s go into a jpg folder, wav’s into an wav folder and so forth. Now if I can only write a script to translate their lack of naming conventions. Maybe someday I will be able to read minds, just maybe.

Download the script here: OrganizeProjectAssets

This is a standard script and has no dockable panel or interface. Just place this script in your After Effects “Scripts” folder, NOT the “ScriptUIPanels” folder. If you are an ft-Toolbar user, you can easily add a button and assign this script for quick access to launch it. The script should be compatible with CS3 or newer. I have only tested it on CS6, so if you encounter an issue, please feel free to let me know in the comments below.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Flash: the Future is in Radio

Transvergence Summit 2013: Anita Ondine, Creative Director, Lead Trainer, Transmedia Next

David Torno

David Torno is a Visual Effects professional based in Los Angeles, California. His work over the years has included commercials, feature films, music videos, and multimedia projects. During his free time, David enjoys expanding his knowledge in Visual Effects by learning new softwares and techniques that are being used. Along the way he also contributes to the visual effects community by offering helpful tools, and tutorials that creative professionals around the world can benefit from.

You Might Also Like

Working With Clients-28 Weeks of Post Audio-Week 25

Working With Clients-28 Weeks of Post Audio-Week 25

May 01, 2017
What does After Effects even do?

What does After Effects even do?

March 03, 2017
ART OF THE CUT with Oscar Winner Hughes Winborne on “Fences”

ART OF THE CUT with Oscar Winner Hughes Winborne on “Fences”

December 31, 2016

  • Simple and useful.
    Thanks!

    • David Torno

      You are very welcome Yossi Jimmy. Glad you like it.

  • Loba Maria

    thank you! i love it

    • David Torno

      Thank you for the kind words Loba Maria. Hope it helps out.

      • Loba Maria

        I’ve been using it for some time. It really helps keeping things organized in some projects. I’m really messy sometimes and this is a quick way to clean my project bin. I had to install this script again and thought i should say ty

  • Rainier Raydan

    Hi! I wonder, can you give the code? So I can modify the name and label of the folders? It’s a very nice script btw!

    • Rainier Raydan

      Wow, I just saw the moveToFolder function in other post of you. That’s really helpfull! Thanks!!

PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails