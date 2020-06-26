As virtual production becomes a key factor for many companies, the On-Set Facilities (OSF) and ARRI partnership will support the growing number of companies who need to build virtual studios.

The ARRI System Group, part of the ARRI Group, and virtual production technology company On-Set Facilities are coming together to service and deliver virtual production projects and provide integrated solutions for virtual production studios. The ARRI System Group is specialized in turnkey, strategically-focused solutions for professional lighting in Broadcast & Media.

The partnership will support the growing number of companies and content producers who need to build virtual studios. The solutions provided by the partnership On-Set Facilities (OSF) and ARRI System Group take into account the new reality for many businesses which involve the deployment of augmented, virtual, and mixed-reality technologies to increase efficiency and improve customer service.

Director of Technology and owner of On-Set Facilities Asa Bailey said “I’m very proud to have signed with ARRI to partner with the System Group. With this alliance, we can use our knowledge of virtual production systems to supply global clients with a lot more first class on-set technology. We can now design and provide complete, turnkey, on-set VFX and virtual production studio solutions with total confidence and better meet the growing on-set technology needs of major studios, production companies, and broadcasters.”

ARRI’s lighting solutions

Founded in the Snowdonia Mountains of Northern Wales, building real-time, on-set computer systems, On-Set Facilities now has sales and support offices in Madrid and LA. The technology company develops a full range of on-set VFX and virtual production solutions covering in-camera VFX (LED), mixed reality (green screen), and fully virtual (in-engine) production.

ARRI’s Regional Business Development Director, David Levy, said “This partnership is one of many steps ARRI is taking to bring virtual production and real time solutions to our customers. We believe, especially in these uncertain times, in the value of these systems and how they will allow our customers to continue to make content and, more importantly, their art. Which we as consumers value more than ever. By partnering with OSF, ARRI believes that we will be able to provide additional excellence and robustness to the business. These are qualities our customers have come to expect and rely on; they will allow them to continue to bring their stories to life well into the future”

ARRI’s expertise in HD and 4K/HDR camera systems, lighting, postproduction, and rental guarantees a deep understanding of content production workflows and environments. This cross-disciplinary competence, combined with the knowledge and expertise in state-of-the-art lighting, places the ARRI System Group ahead of the competition. The ARRI System Group provides turnkey lighting solutions for tomorrow’s content production infrastructures on a global scale. The range of ARRI’s System Group services includes consultancy, concept design, 3D visual-izations, project planning, integration management, training, and after-sales care.

Reinventing film production

With On-Set Facilities and ARRI System Group together, customers of both companies can now access the very best in on-set technology integration and virtual production system development, along with studio design, lighting, infrastructure, redundancy, support, financial, and business planning services.

On-Set Facilities recently joined the SRT Alliance , aiming to reinvent film production. The affiliation allows OST to employ SRT, the open source low latency video transport protocol to power StormCloud the virtual production VPN. Using the StormCloud virtual production VPN production crews and talent all come together on virtual sets that are located in the cloud. By using the SRT protocol StormCloud is able to transport low latency timecoded video from any location into Unreal Engine. Once the video is inside the game engine, teams of virtual cinematographers, VFX artists and virtual production designers all come together to work in unison and shoot the production.