The new COOLPIX P 1100 compact digital camera offers super-telephoto performance that enables shooting at a focal length of up to 3000 mm equivalent.

Nikon continues to “pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression“, as the company says, and the most recent example is this compact camera that covers an incredible range of focal lengths beginning at the wide-angle 24 mm equivalent and extending to the super-telephoto 3000 mm equivalent (up to 250x zoom is possible when Dynamic Fine Zoom is enabled)

As successor to the popular COOLPIX P1000, a compact digital camera that realized amazing super-telephoto shooting, the COOLPIX P1100 offers further improvements in usability, Nikon claims. The AF-area mode in Bird-watching mode can now be selected, and the same functions that can be assigned to the camera’s Fn button can now be assigned to the Fn1/Fn2 buttons on the optional ML-L7 Remote Control.

Just as with the COOLPIX P1000, the EXPEED image-processing system and high-power zoom NIKKOR lens with, Nikon says, “outstanding rendering capabilities enable the capture of beautiful images, even with super-telephoto shooting. In addition, Dual Detect Optical VR, which achieves a level of vibration reduction equivalent to the center 4.0 stops, effectively suppresses camera shake with handheld shooting. The COOLPIX P1100 makes it easier to enjoy the world of super-telephoto shooting with the ability to capture dynamic images of subjects that are difficult or impossible to approach, including birds and celestial bodies. 4K UHD/30p and superlapse movie recording are also supported. Superior operability that pursues ease of use for shooting and support for a wide range of accessories ensure the COOLPIX P1100 facilitates diverse imaging expression with super-telephoto shooting.”

Shooting functions included support diverse imaging expression. Bird-watching and Moon modes are independent of scene modes, and can be accessed directly using the mode dial. With the COOLPIX P1100, the AF-area mode used in Bird-watching mode can now be selected from [Center (spot)], [Center (normal)], or [Center (wide)]. Greater flexibility in framing and more precise focusing enable the capture of sharper images of birds’ small eyes or their entire bodies that better reflect the user’s intent. In addition, a [Fireworks] option has been added to [Multiple exp. Lighten] scene mode. Users do not have to worry about the blown-out highlights that often occur when shooting long exposures and can more easily capture impressively clear scenes of fireworks displays in which the brightness of the foreground or the background differs.

The COOLPIX P1100 supports recording of high-definition 4K UHD/30p movies. Nikon says that “users can beautifully record subjects with the power of super-telephoto 3000 mm equivalent. Frames from movies recorded in 4K UHD format can also be saved as still images to preserve moments that simply can’t be captured with a continuous burst of still-image shooting.”

Here is some more information, shared by Nikon, about the new camera:

Despite coverage of focal lengths up to super-telephoto 3000 mm equivalent, a weight of only approximately 1,410 g has been achieved, allowing users to enjoy super-telephoto shooting more comfortably than with DSLR and mirrorless camera systems. Furthermore, the deep grip enables stable shooting, even for handheld super-telephoto photography. The camera is equipped with a focus-mode selector that can be used to change the focus mode even after focus has been acquired, and a control ring that enables the adjustment of settings such as white balance and manual focus.

The COOLPIX P1100 is equipped with an accessory shoe and accessory terminal capable of accommodating a wide variety of accessories, such as Speedlights and the DF-M1 Dot Sight that facilitates image composition during telephoto shooting. Support for Nikon’s extensive lineup of accessories further expands possibilities for imaging expression. In addition, when the optional accessory ML-L7 Remote Control is connected to the COOLPIX P1100 via Bluetooth, the same functions that can be assigned to the camera’s Fn button, for example white balance and AF area mode, can now be assigned to the Fn1/Fn2 buttons on the ML-L7 Remote Control. With the COOLPIX P1100, operation of all the buttons on the ML-L7 Remote Control is enabled, further expanding possibilities for remote shooting operation. The ML-L7 is also effective in preventing the effects of camera shake that frequently occur with telephoto shooting and when pressing the shutter-release button, for smoother and more accurate shooting.

The Nikon Coolpix P1100 is available from Nikon for $1,099.95.