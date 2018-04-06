NewTek, Vizrt and Cisco will conduct a joint demonstration of virtualized live IP video production and control room automation at NAB 2018 from the Cisco booth #SU8502CM. The demonstration will include NewTek’s NVP, a virtualized IP Series, 44-input, IP, 4K, 50p/59.94p live production system, and Vizrt’s Viz Opus compact control room automation system. Both products will be running as virtual machines in Cisco’s VMware vSphere with Hypervisor management on Cisco hardware with Horizon View desktop virtualization. NewTek NDI IP video streams interconnect the two products, running across a network using a Cisco Nexus 5000 and 9000 series switches.

“Virtualization and control room automation over IP are the future of live production,” said Roger Sherwood, director of business development, Media Segment, Service Provider Business, Cisco. “Featuring this first-of-its-kind virtualized control room along with NewTek and Vizrt is sure to be a draw for many of our customers this year at the show.”

“NewTek have long believed that the future of broadcast production is based on software, computers and networks; and have based the last 15 years of our R&D on building products to this vision. It is clear that this vision aligns with that of Cisco and Vizrt. Together we have worked on providing a demo of an entirely virtualized production system and are showing it actually working at NAB,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, NewTek president and CTO. “Because we are completely software-based, NewTek is the only major live production solution capable of being virtualized today. Combine that with our leadership position in IP video, including NDI and SMPTE ST 2110 support, you have an incredibly cutting-edge solution for broadcasters looking to streamline their operations.”

“The Vizrt world is all about now and the future – and everything in between. What we are showing with our partners, Cisco and Newtek, is so close to “now” that one can touch it,” said Petter Ole Jakobsen, Vizrt CTO. “This proof of concept shows how software-based tools make live productions ever more flexible so that industry can be prepared for now and the future at the same time.”

Where To See It

The virtualized IP video production and automation demonstration will be running during NAB show hours at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall-Upper in the Cisco booth #SU8502CM. Vizrt will also show the output from the virtualized IP demonstration with their automation workflow in the Vizrt booth #SL2416.

My prior related articles

My prior related articles about NewTek are here.

My prior related articles about NDI are here.

Upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting or TuNuevaRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!