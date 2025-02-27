Designed with videographers in mind, the new Sony 16mm F1.8 G minimizes focus breathing, features a standard 67mm front filter thread and is ideal for gimbal use.

A full-frame E-Mount lens that combines an ultra-wide 16mm focal length with a compact, lightweight build, the new lens from Sony delivers high-resolution image quality, smooth bokeh, precise autofocus, and a bright F1.8 aperture, making it ideal in a variety of photo and video scenarios, including landscapes, architecture, astrophotography, and more.

The 16mm F1.8 G is engineered, Sony claims, for breathtaking, dynamic perspectives with an ultra-wide 16mm focal length. Its advanced optical construction includes two AA (Advanced Aspherical) elements to ensure razor-sharp resolution across all apertures. A combination of one Super ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass element and three ED elements effectively suppresses chromatic aberration, delivering edge-to-edge clarity. Additionally, Sony’s optimized coating minimizes flare and ghosting, resulting in stunning image quality even in challenging lighting conditions.

With a bright F1.8 maximum aperture and an 11-blade circular diaphragm, the 16mm F1.8 G produces, according to Sony, “beautiful, creamy bokeh that enhances subject separation. Its impressive close-up performance allows for a minimum focus distance of just 0.5 ft (0.15 m) with autofocus and a maximum magnification of 0.25x. When using manual focus, these values improve up to 0.43 ft (0.13 m) and 0.30x, enabling unique wide-angle compositions with extraordinary depth.”

Widest prime lens in G lens lineup

“At Sony, we are committed to providing creators of all levels with a diverse range of lens options to meet their artistic and technical needs,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “The 16mm F1.8 G is now the widest prime lens in our G lens lineup and pairs seamlessly with all our latest full-frame Alpha series cameras, as well as the FX3 and FX30 cinema cameras. With 79 E-Mount lenses now available, we are continuing our mission to ensure photographers, filmmakers, and creators have a breadth of high-performing lens options to bring their visions to life.”

The lens offers powerful performance in a compact form. Through advanced optical engineering, including Sony’s high-precision AA lens elements, the 16mm F1.8 G maintains ultra-wide capabilities in an impressively compact and portable form factor. Measuring just 3 x 3 in (73.8 x 75 mm) and weighing approximately 10.8 oz (304 g), it offers exceptional mobility without compromising image quality. Designed for professionals on the go, this lens “excels in capturing expansive landscapes and intricate architectural compositions with precision and clarity” Sony claims.

Here is some more information about the new lens:

Fast and Accurate Autofocus

Equipped with two XD (Extreme Dynamic) linear motors, the 16mm F1.8 G delivers rapid, precise autofocus with remarkable tracking performance. A newly developed control algorithm enhances responsiveness while reducing delay and vibration, ensuring smooth, near-silent operation. This makes it an exceptional choice for both stills and video, especially when capturing fast-moving subjects.

Optimized for Stable Video

Designed with videographers in mind, the 16mm F1.8 G minimizes focus breathing for seamless focus transitions. It fully supports the breathing compensation function available in compatible Sony Alpha camera bodies and pairs effortlessly with in-body Active Mode image stabilization to ensure steady footage, even while shooting handheld or on the move. The lens also features a standard 67mm front filter thread, making it easy to integrate with a wide range of filter accessories. The compact design is ideal for gimbal use.

Intuitive Controls and Reliable Build

The 16mm F1.8 G offers comprehensive manual controls, including a responsive focus ring, customizable focus hold button, focus mode switch, aperture ring, and iris lock switch. The aperture ring allows for tactile exposure adjustments, while the click ON/OFF switch enhances flexibility for both photography and video applications. Built to ensure durability and reliability in challenging environments, the 16mm F1.8 G features a dust- and moisture-resistant design and a fluorine-coated front element.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony 16mm F1.8 G will be available in April 2025 for approximately $799.99 USD and $1099.99 CAD. It will be sold directly through Sony and at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.