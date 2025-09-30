The 16-inch diameter Motorized CF16 Fresnel lens intensifies the native output of the STORM XT52 by up to seven times, with smooth falloff from center to edge, says Aputure, introducing the new accessory.

The compact and lightweight form factor, Aputure says, is built around a motorized internal focusing system with a spot-flood range from 18° to 50°. Users can control beam angle from the fixture’s lamp head or remotely via Sidus Link, Sidus Link Pro or lighting control console via DMX. The Motorized CF16 Fresnel includes 8-leaf CF16 Barn Doors for additional shaping control, which can also hold a scrim. The Motorized CF16 Fresnel is available in kits, which include the CF16 Barn Doors and a Rolling Soft Case or Flight Case.

Aputure released the Motorized CF16 Fresnel with two new accessories that expand the options available when using it. The CF16 Fresnel Manual Focus Cover allows users to disengage the motor and is required to use the CF16 in manual mode. The Manual Cover maintains the Fresnel’s IP65 weather rating and continues the electrical connection for the Fresnel’s cooling fans. The CF16 Barn Doors Adapter allows users to directly mount the CF16 Barn Doors to the Aputure STORM XT52.

The Aputure Motorized CF16 Fresnel is on sale now for $2,690.