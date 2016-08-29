New from Magix: Movie Edit Pro

Available in Pro, Pro Plus and Pro Premium versions, the Movie Edit Pro software from Magix has a new version for hobby users and creatives with professional demands. No news, yet, about the future of Vegas Pro which Magix bought from Sony.

By Jose Antunes August 29, 2016 News, Post Production

New from Magix: Movie Edit Pro

Movie Edit Pro, Magix’s most successful video editing suite, has a brand new version available, with full 360° editing capabilities and automatic shot match, but also with high-quality video effects and plug-ins.

Movie Edit Pro stands out from the crowd, says Magix, “with its combination of versatile functions and lots of elbow room to let your creativity loose.” The program’s intuitive operation offers optimal performance workflows, coupled to an impressive range of creative content and professional features.

Automatic optimizations help users starting out in video editing, while advanced users are able to perfect and finalize projects with more complex tools. You can edit material on up to 99 tracks with integrated proDADMercalli V2 technology and proxy video editing. Additionally, it is now possible to integrate plug-ins via the OpenFX interface and upload finished movies directly to Vimeo or other providers.

New from Magix: Movie Edit Pro

Movie Edit Pro Plus shines with full 360° support, the new shot match and additional effects. With Movie Edit Pro, you can import and edit your 360° recordings in detail from any perspective. Add titles, effects and photos to 360° videos, and then share them straight out of the program on YouTube. Using Shot Match, you can combine material with different color and tonal values, normalizing scenes to each other with just one click. Last but not least, the new Movie Edit Pro stands apart thanks to its top-notch new effects for creating unique videos:

Lens reflection: Create lens light spots
Gaussian blur: Regulate focus just how you want it
Mask generator: Create custom masks for effects
Punch forms: Focus on what’s important
Glow: Set highlights using illumination

With Movie Edit Pro Premium, you also get two high-end plug-ins. For the first time ever, you will get the brand new version of the most successful travel route animation of all times included with Movie Edit Pro. MotionStudios Vasco da Gama 9 Essential animates your travel routes and brings them to life in high-res 3D mode. The brand new NewBlue Titler Pro Express will impress beginners and advanced users alike with 2D and 3D title effects ready for the big screen. The drag & drop functionality for intuitive workflows especially comes to shine here.

New from Magix: Movie Edit Pro

Although Movie Edit Pro is Magix most popular video editor, the company has still a secret to share with the public. Magix acquired this year a majority of the Sony Creative Software (SCS) products, including the full Vegas Pro, Movie Studio, Sound Forge Pro, and ACID Pro product lines, as part of the company’s strategy of further cementing its position in the market and accelerating its international growth. Magix plans to to release new versions of the video-editing programs Vegas Pro and Movie Studio, which are heavily oriented toward the customer requirements of today, says Magix CEO Klaus Schmidt.
While there are no news of the Magix versions of the ex-Sony software, Movie Edit Pro will continue to be the NLE of choice for Magix’s customers. The program is available in the following versions:

MAGIX Movie Edit Pro for $59.99
MAGIX Movie Edit Pro Plus for $99.99
MAGIX Movie Edit Pro Premium for $129.99
There is a trial version of Magix Movie Edit Pro to find more about the program. Follow the link to download it.

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Share:

ColorFast 2 : color grading made simple

28 Days of Cinematography Insights Redux – Day 30 – White balancing to an odd light source

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

The new iMac Pro–is it worth it? Probably.

The new iMac Pro–is it worth it? Probably.

June 06, 2017
Vimeo 360 Enables Filmmakers to Make Money and Content with 360 Video

Vimeo 360 Enables Filmmakers to Make Money and Content with 360 Video

June 06, 2017
Samyang introduces third AF lens

Samyang introduces third AF lens

June 06, 2017
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails