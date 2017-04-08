New Libec ZC-LP and ZFC-L remote controls

Libec announced the launch of two new remote controls, ZFC-L and ZC-LP, for Sony, Canon, JVC and Panasonic cameras.

By Jose Antunes April 08, 2017 News, Production

Libec announces ZC-LP and ZFC-L remote controls

Presented as Libec’s most innovative remote controls yet, the ZFC-L and ZC-LP feature new solutions in terms of control, making them very easy to use. The new controls will be available in June.

The new ZC-LP Zoom Control is a remote control for LANC (Sony, Canon, and JVC) and Panasonic cameras! The controller features an Invert Switch that allows users to change the zoom direction when the control unit is attached vertically (grip top) or attached upside down in an underslung position. That’s not all, though. Thanks to a new Double-Sided Zoom Rocker design, when underslung users gain the ability to zoom with their fingers, not just their thumb. Moreover, the DS Zoom Rocker offers smooth & precise zoom speeds by simply tilting the Zoom Rocker. The ZC-LP is also equipped with a REC Start/Stop button.

Libec announces ZC-LP and ZFC-L remote controls

The connection clamp of the controller makes it easy to attach it in different ways; the ZC-LP Zoom Control can be attached to round pipes up to 45mm in diameter, wide enough to even fit the HFMP Monopod center grip. It can be attached to tripod pan handles, jib arm and crane weight bars, stabilizers, monopods, and other accessories. The ZC-LP Zoom Control is provided with a 0.7m/2.3’ length cable with a 2.5mm jack for LANC/Panasonic cameras.

Libec announces ZC-LP and ZFC-L remote controls

The second controller announced, the ZFC-L Zoom Focus Control, is designed for LANC (Sony, Canon, and JVC) cameras. It features the same Invert Switch, Double-Sided Zoom Rocker, connection clamp and connection cable as the ZC-LP Zoom Control. The REC Start/Stop button is also common, but the ZFC-L is equipped with focus controls for non-automatic manual operations, a feature not present on the ZC-LP Zoom Control.

Libec announces ZC-LP and ZFC-L remote controls

In addition, the ZFC-L Zoom Focus Control will be sold as a kit with Libec’s TH-X tripod system. The kit includes a TH-X Video Head, Tripod, Carrying Case and ZFC-L Zoom Focus Control for LANC cameras. It will be listed as TH-X ZFC KIT, with June as the date it will be available, as the two new controllers.

For more information visit Libec’s website.


Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

  • RoiseTouv

    Be aware that only a few model and few function are actually compatible with LANC.
    Even when the brand says “Panasonic” Most of recent Panasonic cameras are not compatible as non of the function are actually accessible by lanc

