I asked Blackmagic about the new increased security and will share the response.

Per the company, the Blackmagic Cloud Store is storage that syncs and shares media with Dropbox and Google Drive. It understands proxy workflows, so a whole timeline and its media can be shared in minutes. This week, Blackmagic announced improvements, including a new Mini 16TB and update 1.2. The update includes «greater security by offering administrator controlled access to read, write and edit privileges through secure user logins.» This update also includes better syncing to Dropbox, displaying a warning when files will exceed the Dropbox size limit, as well as improved sync speed to Google Drive accounts. I asked Blackmagic whether the greater security now included FIDO2 for physical security keys like YubiKey, OTP for apps like Authy, or SMS. Ahead is the response I received, plus the rest of the details.

Blackmagic responded:

A combo certificate and username/password, but not FIDO2 or OTP.

Additional improvements include:

User authentication on Cloud Store and Cloud Store Mini.

Support for the new Cloud Store Mini 16TB.

A display warning when syncing files exceeding Dropbox size limit.

Improve sync speed to Google Drive accounts containing many files.

Fix Cloud Store Mini utility issue following long idle periods.

Comply with SD card read-only status on Cloud Pod.

General performance and stability improvements for all models.

The new 16TB model of the Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini network storage solution features a high speed 10G Ethernet connection and four internal M.2 flash memory cards operating in parallel RAID 0 for fast file access. With Dropbox and Google Drive live sync, files can be distributed between multiple units globally, for very fast local file access, even on lower cost internet connections. Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini 16TB is available now for U$2995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

For more information, visit the Blackmagic’s Cloud Store Mini page here.

