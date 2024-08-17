A consistent leader in innovation and improvement in the field of motion picture LED lighting, NANLUX revealed the company has a new light in development, the Evoke 5000B Bi-color spotlight.

NANLUX shared images of its new light, the new Evoke 5000B Bi-color spotlight, which will be available early 2025, and will be compatible with the company’s Evoke 2400B.

The upcoming Evoke 5000B Bi-color spotlight will offer, as the name suggests, 5000W, and pair that with the same specifications that made the Evoke 2400B. When NANLUX introduced the Evoke 2400B the company mentioned the fact that the light offered “a 100% increase in rated power compared to the Evoke 1200B”, and the same can be applied here, as the Evoke 5000B Bi-color spotlight will offer a substantial increase in power… and one can expect, increased weight too.

Although NANLUX has not shared more than a single image that does not reveal much, the information available indicates that the Evoke 5000B Bi-color spotlight features an IP65 rating, 2700K-6500K CCT range, Green/Magenta adjustment of +/- 80, specifications that are similar to those from the Evoke 2400B. And it will also be compatible with Evoke 2400B accessories.

Compared to traditional light sources, the Evoke 2400B’s distinct advantages include no preheating or cool-down time delay, flicker-free, 0.0%-100.0% dimming and adjustable color temperature allowing

for greater flexibility, making lighting setups easier and more efficient. Making changes during shooting sessions is now effortless and time-saving.

The Evoke 2400B was introduced as the new leader of the Evoke family, able to deliver “outstanding efficiency as an LED, resulting in powerful light output beyond the 4KW HMI or 10KW Tungsten”, so it will be interesting to see what the new Evoke 5000B brings to the market when it arrives, in 2025.