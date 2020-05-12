NAB-AT-HOME: 2020 HEDEN YMER-3 3-CHANNEL FIZ CONTROLLER

The HEDEN Ymer-3 system circles around HEDEN’s already our legendary FIZ motors. The HEDEN Ymer-3 channel FIZ controller has quite a few features like lens mapping, LenSaverTM manual calibration, manual override, for safe use on any lens with or without end stops, and one of the quickest manual calibration system on the market. In the ole U.S.A., one can find the HEDEN Ymer-3 with Bold Distribution the makers of Bold Bags.

All of these Ymer-3 features in the hand of a single camera assistant. FYI, I live in the South; we sometimes have trouble pronouncing words correctly. The Ymer-3? I-Mer is how one pronounces this 3-channel FIZ controller.

HEDEN Ymer-3 Features include:

• Lens mapping with pre-marked scale rings for focus

• LenSaverTM (patent pending) manual calibration

• Automatic calibration

• 3 channel Receiver

• Remote trigger

• Robust radio with a line of sight range of up to 500 m (1640 feet)

• Industry-leading wireless control allowing for the fastest response of any long-range

follow focus system on the market

• Control knob with adjustable resistance for smooth individual operation

• Adjustable Zoom speed

• Lens limits and Macro functions at the press of a button

• 5 threaded mounting points for attachments, two 1/4 inch, one 3/8 inch and two M4

• Transmitter powered by standard Sony NP-FM500H compatible battery

Manual Override

The Hedén Ymer system features a manual override function to allow a camera operator to take manual control over the lens when the motor is idling. Five seconds after the last input, the power to the motor stops to preserve energy, and the manual override function may be engaged at this time. The lens can now be freely moved without the motor resisting or getting out of calibration. If the controls on the transmitter are moved, the corresponding motor reactivates to go back to the position decided by the controller. All settings, like calibration, limits, and macro are not affected by using this function.

Limits

Limits lets you set 2 limits in the knob range and move the motor only between these points. Turning the control knob beyond the assigned points will activate the transmitter’s vibrator. This vibrating limit function gives users the tactile feeling allowing them to keep their eyes on the scene and camera placement.

Macro

The Macro function gives the operator extra-fine control over the motor operation, allowing smooth, incremental movements with extreme precision. Think significant hand movements on the controller and small, macro, changes on the motor. By limiting the span of motor travel between two markers and still utilizing the full travel range in the control knob, the operator can achieve excellent control and simplified macro movements.

Lens-Saver Function

The Hedén Ymer system features the unique LenSaverTM manual calibration method with quite a lot of control over the calibration process. Manual calibration is especially helpful for lenses with no or fragile end stops. I’m thinking vintage lenses here, or older Nikkor or Canon lenses may adapt to some cinema shooting. Manual calibration will prevent damage to sensitive equipment and is faster than automatic calibration in the hands of an experienced operator. The calibration method can also help to overcome problems with automatic calibration due to uneven or high resistance in old or worn lenses. The best part, one can save this lens calibration data to be used again later.

The total cost for the full HEDEN Ymer-3 kit with one motor is $7995.99.

