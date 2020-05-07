NAB-AT-HOME: 2020 BlueShape Batteries

I am the first to admit camera batteries are not what I consider the sexiest of necessary production equipment. But, when you run out of battery power on a long shoot, you long for a quick charge solution or informational status update to the current batteries on a charger.

In my experience, I think I have enough batteries only to learn I never have enough. I have played the hot potato battery game, the one where you throw a battery on a charger hoping it will be entirely charged by the time you exhaust the rest of your battery stash. It is a stressful situation, for sure. While talking the John Morgan at BlueShape, I learned the Italian battery company has an excellent way to monitor battery charge and battery health while the battery is on the charger.

SIMULTANEOUS CHARGE

Up to 6.0A per channel when charging large batteries but automatically adapts the charge speed according to the battery condition for optimizing the charging process and maximizing the battery lifespan through precise BMS controlled charging for avoiding stress, overheating and overcharging when handling smaller batteries.

NEW RETRACTABLE FOOT DESIGN

The charger base slides out from the bottom at the push of a button to provide excellent stability even with a single, large battery installed. When not in use, the feet retract internally to maintain a slimmer size for easier transportation.

ON/OFF SWITCHABLE FAN

The charger can operate in quiet mode without a fan at a slightly reduced charging speed when quiet conditions are required. The fan can be activated on-demand, for maximum performance especially when charging larger batteries

UNINTERRUPTED AUX POWER

The charger can act as a DC-UPS. The auxiliary power is always available on the XLR outlet while batteries are charging. In case of a sudden power cut, the AUX port remains active and powered from the installed batteries.

UNIVERSAL CHARGER

Can charge ANY brand of Li-Ion 3-Stud battery

Two-channel simultaneous portable charger for 3-Stud batteries

Specifications:

Input: AC 100-240V 47-63Hz

Output:

– 2x DC 16.8V 6.0A max, simultaneous

– 1x AUX DC nominal 14.4V 6.0A max.

Charging current: max 6.0A per channel adapting to the battery capacity

DC-UPS: AUX output always available even during charge

Data socket

Size: 260 x 150 x 85mm (10.24″ x 5.91″ x 3.35″)

Weight: 1.2Kg (2.65lbs)

PWS-RUGGED MINI 3S

PWS-RUGGED MINI 3S is the evolution of the Power Station family, designed for field productions for medium to high power devices. The PWS-RUGGED MINI 3S is constructed inside a lightweight, waterproof, unbreakable case, with a double-hinged locking system and a soft grip handle for field comfort.

PWS-RUGGED MINI 3S also includes two independent 65W chargers: when AC is connected, the installed batteries are charged accordingly with the system continuing to release DC power as requested. In this way, PWS-RUGGED MINI 3S may also act as a powerful UPS system, since a sudden cut of the AC input will not affect the DC output that remains sustained by the batteries installed.

The BLUESHAPE power station concept is a convenient system to integrate the power of multiple 3-Stud batteries into a unique source that can be tapped anywhere anytime in simultaneous dual voltage output.

PWS-RUGGED MINI 3S

Mini Field production 48V-28V-14V Rugged Power Station

Specifications: