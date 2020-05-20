NAB-AT-HOME: 2020 Audio Design Desk

Audio editing can sometimes feel like a forgotten aspect of filmmaking and production. Yet, as a twenty-year veteran camera operator, I learned the visuals I shoot are only as good as the sound design and sound effects accompanying it.

What is the audio editing barrier for some? For me, it’s the time needed to find the right sound effect or the right track of music. Audio Design Desk is a program built specifically to make the audio process of editing easier. Check it out.

Audio Design Desk

Audio Design Desk comes with over 20,000 sounds embedded with patent-pending “sonic intelligence,” redefining how we interact with audio. So, all the time lost finding the right music track, may now take a few minutes. Audio Design Desk is for sound effects too. For example, placing footsteps can now be performed while watching your clip of the video. If you want to replace those footsteps with an alternate, you can do that instantly without losing sync. In the video, we show a great example of the feature found in Audio Design Desk.

Finding and creating music is more accessible within Audio Design Desk too. Opening up iTunes and QuickTime to match a piece of music to a completed edit is not the fastest way to work. In Audio Design Desk, you can audition, refine, and replace music while watching the video.

Audio Design Desk has a little AI behind the software, allowing it to learn what you like. The more you use Audio Design Desk, the more it feeds you the kinds of sounds you tend to like. You can try Audio Design Desk free at www.add.app