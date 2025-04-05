Puget Systems announced it is returning to NAB 2025 in Las Vegas, NV with a major presence and with multiple strategic partners in its support of the burgeoning Creator Economy.

The Puget Systems brand will be ubiquitous throughout the annual NAB 2025 conference, as the company returns to NAB 2025 in Las Vegas. In addition to its booth in the South Hall of the LVCC (Booth #SL5923), Puget Systems is teaming up with several of its strategic partners at NAB to demonstrate its breadth of desktop and mobile computing solutions custom-tailored for high-end VFX, Virtual Production, AI and LLM workflows as well as for Broadcast. Attendees at this year’s conference can expect to see Puget Systems represented with major industry players including Adobe, Form Studios, Corridor Digital, and ASUS Global.

Here is a summary of Puget Systems news and activations at NAB 2025:

Puget Systems Booth #SL5923: What attendees will experience in the Puget Systems booth:

Teaming up with Corridor Digital: The Corridor Crew will be live at the Puget Systems booth. Historically, Puget Systems has partnered with Corridor Digital to help them push the boundaries of what is possible with high-end VFX. This year at NAB 2025 they’ll be doing just that in the Puget Systems booth. Corridor Digital founder Niko Peuringer, as well as Wren Weichman, Christian Fergerstrom, and Nick Laurant will be showing off some sophisticated and visually stunning interactive AI and VFX demos at the booth on Monday and Tuesday from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT.

Puget Bench for Creators: Puget Systems will also debut for NAB attendees its newest tools for analyzing and visualizing the hundreds of thousands of results in their public results database for Puget Bench for Creators, which is designed to benchmark professional workloads in the most common video editing, photography, VFX and motion graphics applications. These new tools from Puget Bench for Creators offer business-critical guidance for IT decision makers by providing access to high value, real-word data for making educated decisions about hardware for their creative teams.

Partnering with Adobe in the NAB 2025 Creator Lab (Booth #SL9823): Puget Systems is teaming up with Adobe at NAB 2025 in support of the Creator Community. With this partnership, Puget Systems will be providing all of the computer hardware necessary to power Adobe’s Creator Training Stations in the NAB 2025 Creator Lab in the South Hall.

Throughout the conference, Adobe will be hosting a full schedule of Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects training on 16 individual training stations all powered by Puget Systems new Puget Mobile 16” laptops. Boosted by the Intel Core Ultra processor, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Mobile GPU, the new Puget Mobile 16” laptops are the ideal hardware platform for the Creator Community who depend on high performance, reliable and stable hardware solutions for their Adobe Creative Cloud application workflows. As Adobe Creative Cloud applications will be optimized for NVIDIA’s new Blackwell architecture later this year, the combination of these applications with the Puget Mobile 16” laptop will ensure significantly enhanced performance and increased hardware decoding support for 4:2:2 codecs.

Form Studios and Nikon: In partnership with Form Studios, an innovative virtual production and MOCO-integrated studio, Puget Systems custom rackstations will be powering a number of virtual production cinema and broadcast demonstrations in the Nikon booth #N2038.

Form Studios, Vive and Aximmetry: A Puget Systems workstation will be powering a virtual production green screen setup – also in partnership with Form Studios – and presented in the Vive Mars Booth in the West Hall, Booth #W4131.

ASUS Global: Puget Systems is also teaming up with ASUS Global, using a Puget Systems workstation configured with an ASUS motherboard and video card and running NVIDIA’s DLSS demo in the ASUS Booth #SL6823.

Events & Presentations

The team from Puget Systems will also be participating in informative talks with panels of experts, as well, sponsoring fun opportunities to network, have fun and hang out with the team outside the show floor:

Join School of Motion, Rive, Puget Systems, and hundreds of artists for the 7th MoGraph Meetup at NAB:

Sunday, April 6th at 8 PM

3790 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Free ticket reservation required!

Join Matt Bach for an ASUS ProArt Master Talk to hear about the latest GPU technologies, and learn when it is time for an upgrade:

Tuesday, April 8th at 2 PM

ASUS Booth SL6823