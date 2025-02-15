Puget Systems returns to HPA Tech Retreat 2025 with updated benchmarking tools and to provide guidance for industry professionals on newest hardware trends and impact on tech-fueled creative endeavors.

Available for Windows and MacOS, with benchmarks for Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Photoshop, as well as for Davinci Resolve and Adobe After Effects, Puget Bench for Creators gets new analysis tools.

Puget Systems announced it is returning to the HPA Tech Retreat 2025 in Palm Springs next week with new analysis tools for its real-world systems benchmarking software, Puget Bench for Creators, and to provide strategic guidance to the exclusive guest list of Hollywood studio executives, post production houses, technologists and engineers.

HPA Retreat 2025, whish starts on February 16th, invites participants to experience five days of dynamic and engaging programming at the Tech Retreat, where each day is balanced with expert-led on-stage presentations and numerous opportunities for networking and fun. From in-depth discussions to relaxed social activities, the Tech Retreat is designed to be both enlightening and enjoyable.

The information shared by Puget Systems about its presence at the event notes that “the team from Puget Systems will be in the HPA Tech Retreat Innovation Zone, showing the newest tools for analyzing and visualizing the hundreds of thousands of results in their public results database for Puget Bench for Creators, which is designed to benchmark professional workloads in the most common video editing, photography, VFX and motion graphics applications. These new tools from Puget Bench for Creators offer business-critical guidance for IT decision makers by providing access to high value, real-word data for making educated decisions about hardware for their creative teams.”

Bottlenecks of Post Production

Puget Systems also announced that Jon Bach, President of Puget Systems, and Matt Bach, Labs Supervisor and product manager in charge of development for Puget Bench for Creators, will lead a number of Breakfast Roundtable discussions throughout the course of the event, including:

Tuesday, February 18th: “Cloud vs On-Prem Computing in Post Production” led by Matt Bach;

Wednesday, February 19th: “The State of Hardware and Why Hollywood Should Care” led by Jon Bach;

Thursday, February 20th: “Understanding the Needs and Bottlenecks of Post Production,” led by Matt Bach

A highlight of the company’s presence at HPA Retreat 2025 is Puget Bench for Creators, available for Windows and MacOS, with benchmarks for Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Photoshop, as well as for Davinci Resolve and Adobe After Effects.

Puget Bench for Creators is a benchmarking tool that runs directly on the host application, instead of relying on artificial or synthetic workloads, to give the most real-world results possible. According to Puget Systems, “users can rely on the Puget Bench for Creators desktop app as a good way to ensure that systems are running as expected, with no abnormal showdowns or issues.”

With Puget Bench, real-world workflows are broken down into their base aspects for detailed analysis. Testing in a standardized and repeatable manner allows users to see how their system compares to the latest available hardware overall and in specific tasks.

Puget Bench benchmarks are focused on the most popular and common workflows used by professionals. They are also 100% free for end users, with a license only necessary for commercial use or advanced features like local logging and CLI support.

Puget Systems’ Puget Bench for Creators is available immediately as a free download for individual users. Follow the link for more information, or to download Puget Bench for Creators. Commercial licenses are also available for larger organizations with multiple users. Follow the link above for more information on Puget Bench for Creators and for pricing on commercial licenses.