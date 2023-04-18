NAB Show

NAB 2023: New Wireless Microphone System Unveiled by Deity

Deity Microphones Announces the UFH Theos Wireless System in Vegas

April 18, 2023
If you followed the yellow brick road, or rather, the bright yellow logo, you may have found yourself at Deity at NAB 2023. At this year’s show, Deity unveiled the new UFH Theos Wireless System, a new wireless microphone system packed with features. Controllable through the app on your phone? Check. Back up recording? Check. Aluminum build? Check. Both USB-C and battery power? Check and Check.

Cinematographer and PVC Contributor Kenny McMillan unpacked the new microphone system with Andrew from Deity on the floor of NAB 2023.

You can sign up to be notified about the release of Theos Digital Wireless System on the Deity website.

