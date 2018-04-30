NAB 2018: ARRI Signature Prime Lenses for ARRI ALEXA LF

Sixteen brand news large format lenses designed to work with ARRI’s ALEXA LF

By Brian Hallett April 30, 2018 NAB Show, News

ARRI Signature Primes were designed in conjunction with the ARRI ALEXA LF large format digital cinema camera and are meant to compliment with large format camera system. The brilliant Signature Primes exemplify top of the line optical precision while also retaining an organic, emotionally engaging image. These lenses also gently softening and texturizing the large format high-resolution images with a natural skin tone and creamy bokeh. The entire line of lenses sports an incredibly fast maximum aperture for full-frame lenses of T1.8 allowing a razor-thin shallow depth of field.

These lenses are fitted with ARRI’s brand new lens mount the ARRI LPL which is optimized for large-format sensors. A wider diameter and shorter flange focal depth allow the ARRI Signature Prime lenses and all future large-format optics to be small and lightweight, with a fast T-stop and interesting bokeh.

The ARRI Signature Prime range is the first cine lens series to feature machined magnesium lens barrels, making the optics incredibly lightweight and robust. They are also the first to incorporate ARRI’s next-generation LDS-2 Lens Data System, with high data rates and absolute encoders for fast initializing. LDS-2 extends the possibilities of lens data and is being licensed to other lens and camera manufacturers.

Arri Signature Lenses Features:

  • Exceptional resolution, with natural skin tones and creamy bokeh
  • Future-proof telecentric optical design results in better contrast, skin rendition, and flare behavior
  • Next-generation LDS-2 Lens Data System with a 10x precision of original LDS (1 Mbps vs 115 Kbps)
  • Excellent optical performance across the whole aperture range from T1.8 to T22
  • Magnesium construction makes each lens ~2 lb lighter than Master Prime (on average), at a comparable overall size
  • Uniform positions of iris and focus gears
  • Universal net holder & magnetic positioning system
  • LPL Mount

Specifications:

  • Focal Lengths (Set): 12mm, 15mm, 18mm, 21mm, 25mm, 29mm, 35mm, 40mm, 47mm, 58mm, 75mm, 95mm, 125mm, 150mm, 200mm, 280mm
  • Max. Aperture: T1.8

