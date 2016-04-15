NAB 2016: SoftPanels LEDs with built-in color metering

Color-adjustable LED softlights that adjust their own colors

By Adam Wilt April 15, 2016 NAB Show, News, Production

Color-tunable LEDs — lights adjustable for color temperatures from incandescent to daylight and anywhere in-between — have been around for years. A new Kickstarter project aims to take the next step: SoftPanels LEDs not only let you dial in the desired color, they’ll do it themselves with a built-in color meter and an AUTO pushbutton:

SoftPanels lighting, before and after Autocolor
SoftPanels lighting, before and after Autocolor.

The lights are also claimed to have more accurate manual color temperature settings than “many legacy LED lights”, plus a “skin enhance” function to add pleasing warmth to the image:

SoftPanels Skin Enhance
SoftPanels Skin Enhance

Bold statements to be sure, but SoftPanel’s tech lead, Kevin Baxter, has  prior form; if my Google-fu is up to snuff he was at LitePanels for many years.

The Kickstarter project started about a week ago and is already past its funding goal. It runs until 8 May, and backers have the chance to get SoftPanels for “less than half of conventional 1×2 LED soft lights.” There are also 2×3 and 3×4 panels on offer.

SoftPanels LED softlights
SoftPanels LED softlights

You can see these lights at NAB: they’ll be in Central Hall at Veydra (C6012) and Welch Media (C12431) booths. Will they truly be color-accurate? What will their color quality be like? If I have a setup in a convenience store with nasty industrial fluorescents, will they green-shift to match? [Update: no; blue/amber control only, no green/magenta.] If the lights live up to their promises, they’ll accelerate setup and streamline location work considerably… and the price seems pretty good, too.

Update 6 May 2016: Here’s a comparison against an Arri Skypanel and a Kino Flo Celeb. With 42 hours to go, the Kickstarter has $278,792 pledged against the $30,000 goal.

Disclosure: one of the SoftPanels founders is Ryan Avery, who runs Veydra, about which I’ve written before.  He contacted me to tell me about this, and I thought it was interesting, so here it it. Nobody has offered me any payment, discounts, or special deals to write this up, and there is no material connection between me and Veydra, SoftPanels, Ryan Avery, or Kevin Baxter. All images from the Kickstarter site, with minor editing as needed.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Compact-Servo 18-80mm: the first of a new line of Cinema lenses

Color Charts at NAB: See What You’re Missing

Adam Wilt

Adam Wilt has been working off and on in film and video for the past thirty years, while paying the bills writing software for animation, automation, broadcast graphics, and real-time control for companies including Abekas, Pinnacle, Omneon, CBS, and ABC. Since 1997 his website, adamwilt.com, has been a popular reference for information on the DV formats. He reviewed cameras for DV Magazine and started its “Technical Difficulties” column, and taught classes and led panels at NAB, IBC, and DV Expo. He co-authored the book, “Optimizing Your Final Cut Pro System”, part of the Apple Pro Training series. He currently writes for ProVideoCoalition.com and DVInfo.net, and creates iPhone apps like Cine Meter II and Wi-Fi WFM.

You Might Also Like

The Lume Cube gets a Light-House

The Lume Cube gets a Light-House

February 03, 2017
Major motion picture shot with Sony A7S II

Major motion picture shot with Sony A7S II

February 02, 2017
TLCI vs. CRI, CQS, etc.: How do they stack up?

TLCI vs. CRI, CQS, etc.: How do they stack up?

January 30, 2017

  • FYI. One year later and only a very small handful have been shipped. Nothing but broken promises with this campaign.

    • Adam Wilt

      My own take on SoftPanels is that it’s too early to tell whether this is a garden-variety, delayed-delivery project with typical teething troubles, or something more distressing.

      Looking through the comments and updates at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/softpanels/softpanels-led-lights-with-autocolor-for-cine-vide/comments it’s clear that folks are frustrated. But it’s unclear to me that it’s “nothing but broken promises” (though as I’m not a backer, I can’t see the original delivery schedule from last July). I do see missed shipment dates, last-minute redesigns, unexpected FedEx charges, and all the unexpected delays and hiccups that come with Chinese contract manufacturing, but I also see that instruments are starting to be delivered and, mechanical rigidity aside, seem to be getting positive reviews.

      The nature of Kickstarter is that it’s a *gamble*. When things work out well you get something good, and on-schedule: Veydra lenses (https://www.provideocoalition.com/first-look-veydra-mini-primes-for-micro-four-thirds/), Lumu light meters. Things can also go famously south, especially with coffee makers: http://gizmodo.com/kickstarter-project-finds-exciting-new-way-to-screw-its-1663145598, https://www.nytimes.com/2015/05/03/magazine/zpm-espresso-and-the-rage-of-the-jilted-crowdfunder.html. Most projects wind up somewhere in the middle, shipping later than promised (manufacturing to scale is *hard*, and contract manufacturing halfway ’round the world makes it even harder) and frequently delivering something a bit different from the original vision.

      I have some of my elusive spondulicks riding on the Lumu Power, https://www.provideocoalition.com/lumu-power-one-light-meter-to-rule-them-all/, which was originally supposed to ship “mid 2016”, now predicted for mid-April 2017. Even though they’d been though one product dev cycle previously—the original Lumu—the Lumu folks have gone through several component re-designs and “learning processes” with offshore manufacturing that caused each and every ship date so far to be missed. Dates slip. You get that. I’m not griping… but I didn’t “invest” any money I couldn’t afford to lose, because it’s Kickstarter, not an FDIC-insured bank, B&H, 42nd St Photo, or even Abe’s of Maine.

      I’d give ’em a couple of months, now that shipping has finally started, before I’d pass judgement on SoftPanels. Yes, it’s unfortunate that the rollout hasn’t been Veydra-smooth, and that communication hasn’t been better, but it’s still too early to declare it a disaster along the lines of nonexistent coffeemakers for the caffeine-deprived.

      YMMV, of course. I’m speaking for myself (and I’m not affiliated with the SoftPanels project nor did I back it). If you’ve got a stake in the venture I can understand why you might be more than a little peeved. All I can say is to give it a bit more time… not that you much choice in the matter. 🙁