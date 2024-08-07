Imaginario AI is announced as able to vastly simplify and enhance the content creation process, empowering post-production and marketing teams of all sizes to effortlessly distribute more content.

One more startup in the AI TechZone at IBC 2024, Imaginario AI is a video curation platform and API that, according to the company, has been trained to interpret visual video, dialogue, and audio like a human.

Search for anything. Auto-identify your best bits. Create clips in seconds. Bring your whole library or plug into our API to understand your videos like never before. That’s what Imaginario AI promises to do for you if you decided to adopt this multimodal video curation platform for professionals.

Imaginario AI is one more of multiple companies promising that AI will change workflows in the video industry, and the company will be at IBC 2024 to show how it works. The information now available on the company’s website suggests the solution is designed to search within your videos without the need for any labels. The system’s AI understands, the company claims, “your video content like a person would do. We uncover the true meaning within videos covering dialogue, people, actions, sounds, even themes and emotions.”

Imaginario AI features an advanced library cataloging, easy-to-use production and packaging capabilities that provide massive efficiencies for creating onset dailies; clip search and ideation, compliance editing, transcriptions, chapterization, and content repurposing for social channels.

Limited metadata or working with animation? No problem. Imaginario is a labelless multimodal AI platform that curates by visual, speech and sound, while understanding the passing of time. It features three modalities, making it more efficient, precise, and cost-effective than typical MAM and AI labeling platforms that require multiple models for each type of search and asset type. It is also more sustainable, thanks to lower GPU usage.

Although it all sounds a bit like magic, the truth is that, as the people behind Imaginario AI say, “videos are becoming as searchable and flexible as text documents. AI systems can comprehend the people, objects, context, and actions within your footage, whether it’s archival or newly recorded” so solutions for “AI-powered curation will play a crucial role in video workflows, significantly reducing the manual tasks currently handled by editors and assistants, and enabling non-technical users to participate more effectively.”

Imaginario AI excels in dealing with multiple assets to create compelling compilations. Highlight features include:

Highlight clips permits users to search within text and discover text chapters to fashion custom video clips. Handles provide room for necessary adjustments by users.

One-click to clip feature for long interviews and podcasts

Collections categorize assets into easily navigable chapters.

Our Social Media packaging and branding tool is user-friendly, requiring only a few clicks.

Try it a forever free limited account

Imaginario AI vastly simplifies and enhances the content creation process, empowering post-production and marketing teams of all sizes to effortlessly distribute more content to a wider audience and better monetize their assets.

The founders of Imaginario AI Jose M. Puga, who has managed the development and growth of video services for companies such as the BBC, Sky and Warner Bros Discovery, and Dr. Abdelhak Loukkal PhD, CTO, who researched and developed AI solutions in robotic perception and autonomous driving, used to date by Softbank Robotics and Renault, think it is time to “say goodbye to manual scrubbing and endless rewatching. Easily find people, topics, or actions, and receive proactive recommendations for clips. Then, share them anywhere” ending the note with “less time finding and organizing. More time creating”, which is a concept that appeals to many users.

If you want to try Imaginario AI, you can, ahead of IBC 2024. The system is available with a “free-forever Starter tier” that will allow users to enjoy 30 minutes of free AI transcription and auto-captions every month, plus much more. No credit card required.

If you want to know more and are going to IBC 2024, then a visit the AI TechZone of the event will allow you to see the system in use, at Imaginario AI booth (Stands 14.AIP8, 14.AIP8z) during the event, 13-16 September at the RAI, Amsterdam.