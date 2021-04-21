One of the most frustrating things for editors switching software is having to sit through all the newbie, “editing fundamentals” instruction that comes with most online courses. Well, if you happen to be an AVID editor wanting to move over to Premiere Pro, we have a better option. moviola.com has just released a new, free transition guide to get you up and editing in Premiere Pro in around 45 minutes of instruction, taught by provideocoalition.com’s Scott Simmons. Just the stuff that matters to you; no patronizing lectures on what a lower third is.

Best of all, as an accomplished editor on both platforms Scott helps to directly translate your AVID workflows to equivalent Premiere Pro ones. So take 45 minutes out of your lunch break and expand your resume to include Media Composer as one of your platforms of choice.

As with all the content on moviola.com, The Avid to Premiere Pro Survival Guide is completely free.