Blackmagic Design recently congratulated the distinguished films and filmmakers that were nominated as part of the 97th Academy Awards.

Many of this year’s acclaimed projects were created using Blackmagic Design products, including its digital film cameras, DaVinci Resolve Studio editing, color grading, visual effects (VFX) and audio post production software, and more.

This year’s lineup of Blackmagic Design powered projects includes honored Best Picture nominees such as “Anora,” “The Brutalist,” “A Complete Unknown,” “Emilia Pérez,” “Nickel Boys,” “The Substance” and “Wicked.” With more than 25 films across technical, documentary, short film, international, and animated categories, Blackmagic Design is proud to be part of some of this year’s most illustrious storytelling. This includes all five nominated projects in the Best Documentary Feature category, such as “Porcelain War” which was shot with Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K digital film cameras.

As usual, the company published a list of the nominated and winning films. The Oscar nominated films that used Blackmagic Design during production include:

“Anuja” DP Akash Raje used DaVinci Resolve Studio for LUT creation;

“A Complete Unknown” DIT Patrick Cecilian used UltraStudio 4K Mini capture and playback device and DaVinci Resolve on set;

“Emilia Pérez” DIT Julien Bachelier used DaVinci Resolve;

“A Lien” DP Andrea Gavazzi used DaVinci Resolve Studio for LUT creation; and

“Porcelain War” DP Andrey Stefanov used Pocket Cinema Camera 4Ks.

Oscar nominated films that used DaVinci Resolve Studio during post production include:

“Alien: Romulus” graded at Company 3 by Mitch Paulson;

“Anora” graded by David Cole of FotoKem;

“Anuja” graded by Aaryaman Kutty at Bridge PostWorks;

“The Apprentice” graded by Donal O’Kane of Screenscene with Tyler Roth of Company 3;

“Beautiful Men” graded by Joachim Vansteelant;

“Black Box Diaries” graded by Fumiro Sato who used DaVinci Resolve Studio as part of his workflow;

“The Brutalist” graded by Máté Ternyik, with DaVinci Resolve Studio also used for dailies color, online editorial and finishing;

“A Complete Unknown” graded by David Cole of FotoKem;

“Death by Numbers” graded by Marcy Robinson of Nice Shoes;

“Emilia Pérez” graded at MPC Paris;

“Flow” edited by Gints Zilbalodis and graded by Andrejs Rudzāts;

“The Girl with the Needle” graded by Emil Eriksson, who also relied on DaVinci Resolve Studio’s Fusion page during post;

“Instruments of a Beating Heart” graded by Fumiro Sato who used DaVinci Resolve Studio as part of his workflow;

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” graded by David Cole of FotoKem;

“A Lien” graded by Dante Pasquinelli of ETHOS Studio, along with a DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel;

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent” graded by Tomislav Stojanovic of Eclectica;

“Memoir of a Snail” graded by Deidre (Dee) McClelland, CSI;

“Nickel Boys” graded by Alex Bickel of Color Collective;

“No Other Land” graded by Bianca Rudolph of Nordisk Film Shortcut Oslo;

“Porcelain War” CG Supervisor Quade Biddle used DaVinci Resolve Studio extensively across the VFX pipeline, including for remote collaboration, and Fusion Studio for tracking, VFX cleanup and compositing;

“A Real Pain” graded by Marcy Robinson of Nice Shoes;

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat” graded by Blaise Jadoul, who also relied on DaVinci Resolve Studio’s Fusion page during post;

“The Substance” graded by Fabien Pascal of Lux, with DaVinci Resolve Studio also used for the DIT, online editorial and finishing;

“Sugarcane” graded by Marcy Robinson of Nice Shoes;

“Wicked” graded by Jill Bogdanowicz of Company 3, while VFX Supervisor Pablo Helman used DaVinci Resolve Studio within the VFX pipeline for reviews; and

“The Wild Robot” 3D stereo grade by Jason Hanel of Company 3.