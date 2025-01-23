Fashion meets function in every detail as MONTECH debuts the Heritage: a new era of leather craft and high-end PC performance.

With a distinctive suitcase-style handle, the new Heritage cases from MONTECH are an exquisite blend of luxurious leather and durable metal that will attract attention everywhere you go.

The case you choose for your PC build reflects, many times, your own personality. If you’ve been waiting for a case that takes you to another era, with a vintage look, MONTECH may have the right solution for you in the new Heritage range. The Heritage combines fashion with functionality in a harmonious design, featuring eco-leather finish, iconic triangular patterns, and matching mesh cutouts for a premium and distinctive look that sets your build apart.

Designed to maximize internal capacity and deliver exceptional performance, the new Heritage case, available in two versions, regular and Pro, blends premium leather with durable metal for a timeless, luxurious design. Able to support a wide range of cooling solutions, making it ideal for high-performance build in a compact form factor, these cases defy limits by fitting an ATX PSU, 40-series GPU, and a 360mm AIO simultaneously for unmatched versatility in a smaller footprint.

The case is designed to accommodate up to 8 fans – the Pro version already includes 4 pre-installed fans – one 1220mm air cooler and a top radiator (280mm/360mm). With its space-saving design and advanced cooling potential, the Heritage is engineered for users who demand efficiency and power in one elegant package.

The Heritage cases include a leather strap, designed to support up to 40kg, that is both durable and practical, allowing you to carry and move your setup effortlessly, whether you’re upgrading, traveling, or showcasing your build. It’s perfect for gamers going for a LAN party, creators who need to take their workstation with them and enthusiasts on the move. The case also includes a replaceable handle connection point, enabling users to attach an accessory bracket for hanging headphones or other essentials. This thoughtful feature enhances functionality without compromising the case’s sleek and sophisticated design.

Breaking away from traditional four-corner designs, the Heritage features sleek, elongated feet that deliver exceptional stability while elevating its modern aesthetic. This innovative design combines functional support with refined style, setting the Heritage apart from conventional PC cases.

The cases include a magnetic dust filter for stress-free care. MONTECH says that “the magnetic quick-release bottom dust filter makes removal and cleaning faster and easier than ever. The case is available in black and white. The Heritage Pro version includes 4 GF120mm fans and a headphone holder.

The Heritage case from MONTECH is now available for purchase. The Heritage Black or White costs US$89.90 while the Heritage PRO Black or White cost US$109.90.