The annual conference dedicated to digital storytelling, Mojofest, will be back in 2025 with a new official media partner: CNN Academy.

Mojofest, the premier international conference for mobile journalism, AI, photography, content creation and filmmaking will take place in Dublin, Ireland on 28th and 29th April 2025. Get ready!

Mojofest is an annual conference dedicated to digital storytelling, mobile journalism, artificial intelligence, filmmaking, and photography. It brings together industry leaders, innovators, and creators to share skills, ideas, and inspiration in the rapidly evolving world of mobile content creation.

Since its inception, Mojofest has been a hub for learning, innovation, and skill-sharing in mobile content creation. The new partnership announced, with CNN Academy, renowned for its international network of journalist training programs and its unique news simulation training events, underscores a shared commitment to empowering the next generation of storytellers.

CNN Academy is CNN’s international training program, designed to nurture the next generation of journalists by offering hands-on learning, mentorship, and access to real-world newsroom experiences.

One component of the partnership includes CNN Academy providing its faculty staff, students and alumni with exclusive access to MojoFest 2025, opening doors to unparalleled networking and learning opportunities. Additionally, Mojofest will benefit from prominent exposure through advertising on CNN.com, reaching a global audience of professionals and content creators.

“Mojofest has always been about fostering creativity and collaboration among content creators worldwide,” said Glen Mulcahy, Founder of Mojofest. “Partnering with CNN Academy, a leader in journalism training, is a natural fit that aligns perfectly with our mission of elevating storytelling skills on a global scale.”

CNN Academy has established itself as a cornerstone in the development of journalistic talent, offering cutting-edge training and mentorship across multiple continents. This partnership marks a significant step in bridging the gap between media training and practical application in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.

According to Alireza Haji Hosseini, Director of CNN Academy “Mojofest has established itself as a leading gathering of some the world’s top storytellers using cutting-edge mobile technology to create impactful content. At CNN Academy, we are committed to equipping the next generation of storytellers with the skills and tools they need to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape. This partnership strengthens our investment in mobile storytelling and connects us with some of the most innovative voices in the industry.”

Mojofest 2025 will take place in Dublin, Ireland on 28th and 29th April 2025, featuring workshops, masterclasses, and keynote speakers from across the AI, mobile journalism, photography, and filmmaking industries.